Rockwall’s retail and service scene is busy right now, especially around grocery and auto. If you like helping customers and keeping a team running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies)

Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies) Location: Rockwall, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Meat Department in a fast-paced grocery store—oversee production, food safety, displays, and a small team. Weekly pay, associate discounts, and health/retirement benefits are available for eligible employees.

Employer: Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies)

Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies) Location: Rockwall, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Grocery Manager with stocking, merchandising, and team leadership across the store. Good fit if you like organizing shelves, solving problems on the floor, and growing into bigger leadership roles, with weekly pay and benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Rockwall, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on assistant manager role in an automotive service shop, splitting time between the service bay, front counter, and office. You’ll coach techs, help customers understand services, and keep the shop running safely and smoothly.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Rockwall, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a busy auto parts store—manage sales, customer service, and store operations, and step in when the Store Manager is out. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and medical/dental/vision options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.