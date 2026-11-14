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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Rockwall Right Now
Rockwall neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home office gear to fresh herbs from the garden.
Free Filing Cabinet
Item: Free filing cabinet
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Rockwall, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Sturdy office filing cabinet listed as used – fair. The poster notes it is free but you must pick up and load it yourself, so bring help if you need it. Great for storing papers, kids’ school work, or home office files.
Samsung HDTV Projection TV
Item: Large Samsung HDTV projection television
Condition: Good (per poster)
Location: Lago Vista, Rockwall, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Big Samsung HDTV projection TV in good condition, free to a new home. Ideal if you want a larger screen for movies, games, or a spare TV for a playroom or garage. Be prepared to transport a large, heavier-style projection set.
Garden Fresh Herbs!
Item: Fresh organic herbs & white jalapeños
Location: Stone Creek Estates, Rockwall, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Neighbor is sharing extra garden-fresh, organically grown herbs before the frost. Available herbs include basil, oregano, tarragon, rosemary, sage, and thyme, plus white jalapeños. They’ll clip about 3 oz (grocery store–size bunch) of any herb for anyone interested.
Free items in Rockwall tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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