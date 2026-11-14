Rockwall neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home office gear to fresh herbs from the garden.

Item: Free filing cabinet

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Rockwall, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Sturdy office filing cabinet listed as used – fair. The poster notes it is free but you must pick up and load it yourself, so bring help if you need it. Great for storing papers, kids’ school work, or home office files.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Large Samsung HDTV projection television

Condition: Good (per poster)

Location: Lago Vista, Rockwall, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Big Samsung HDTV projection TV in good condition, free to a new home. Ideal if you want a larger screen for movies, games, or a spare TV for a playroom or garage. Be prepared to transport a large, heavier-style projection set.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Fresh organic herbs & white jalapeños

Location: Stone Creek Estates, Rockwall, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Neighbor is sharing extra garden-fresh, organically grown herbs before the frost. Available herbs include basil, oregano, tarragon, rosemary, sage, and thyme, plus white jalapeños. They’ll clip about 3 oz (grocery store–size bunch) of any herb for anyone interested.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Rockwall tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.