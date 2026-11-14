Rockwall’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding skilled nurses and advanced practice providers. If you’re in nursing or primary care, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Rockwall

Texas Health Resources – Location: Rockwall, TX

Type: Full-time, days , 40 hrs/week, includes weekend and on-call

, 40 hrs/week, includes Salary: Not listed

This role leads the OR team in a 105-bed acute-care hospital with state-of-the-art surgery and sterilization tech. You’ll support staff, help keep the unit running smoothly, and work in a hospital with a CMS Five-Star Rating and Pathway to Excellence® status, plus a strong benefits package (401k, PTO, medical, dental, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Texas Health Physicians Group

Location: Rockwall, TX

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Join an established, modern family practice clinic caring for patients of all ages, using EPIC EMR. This is a good fit if you have 2–3 years of family practice NP experience, want steady weekday hours, and value a comprehensive benefits package (health, life, dental, vision, CME, malpractice, 401k).

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – Medical Center Lake Pointe

Location: Serves the Rockwall/Rowlett area (Lake Pointe campus)

Serves the Rockwall/Rowlett area (Lake Pointe campus) Type: Full-time, nights

Patient Ratios: 1:1 or 1:2 in a 14-bed ICU

in a Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and RN bonus program)

If you have at least 1 year of recent ICU experience, this role offers low ratios, strong relocation assistance, and robust benefits (401k with match, PTO, tuition help, wellness programs). You’ll work in a community hospital with Level III Trauma, Chest Pain, and Primary Stroke accreditations.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.