Rockwall has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. Each one has a unique story and is ready to join a caring family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 8-week-old kitten (listed as adult, but description says 8 weeks)

8-week-old kitten (listed as adult, but description says 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 771-7750

Adoption fee: $75 (per description)

About Pesto:

Pesto is an adorable 8-week-old boy who came to the shelter with his siblings when their previous caretakers could no longer provide for them. He’s at the perfect age to grow, explore, and learn all about the world with a family who can give him love, patience, and lots of playtime.

If you’re looking for a young kitten to raise and bond with from the start, Pesto could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Pesto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 8-week-old kitten (listed as adult, but description says 8 weeks)

8-week-old kitten (listed as adult, but description says 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 771-7750

Adoption fee: $75 (per description)

About Peaches:

Peaches is a sweet 8-week-old kitten who arrived with her siblings after their caretakers could no longer keep them. She’s ready to find a forever family who will give her gentle guidance, playtime, and affection as she grows.

If you’ve been wanting a playful kitten to grow up with your family, Peaches may be the perfect little companion.

👉 Meet Peaches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior – approx. 7 years old

Gender: Female (spayed)

Litter box trained: Yes

Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 771-7750

Adoption fee: $30 Covers rabies vaccine, basic vaccinations, FIV/FeLV test, and microchip



About Stormy:

Stormy is a 7-year-old spayed girl who was surrendered when her family could no longer care for her. She is litter box trained and already has many of her vet needs covered in her low adoption fee.

If you’re looking for a more settled, mature cat instead of a wild kitten, Stormy could be a wonderful, calmer companion.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (tabby & white)

Domestic Shorthair (tabby & white) Age: 3 months

Gender: Female

Weight: 2.11 lbs

Found: Near American National Bank on Highway 205 in North Rockwall, no collar or microchip

Near American National Bank on Highway 205 in North Rockwall, no collar or microchip Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 771-7750

About Jubilee:

Jubilee is a tiny 3-month-old tabby and white kitten who was found alone near a bank on Highway 205 with no collar or microchip. Her finder couldn’t keep her, so she came to the shelter for a fresh start. Now she’s ready for a family who will keep her safe and loved as she grows.

If you want to give a once-stray kitten a brand-new life, Jubilee is waiting for you.

👉 Meet Jubilee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rockwall, TX, please consider visiting Rockwall Animal Adoption Center or calling (972) 771-7750 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.