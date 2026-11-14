Rockwall has several wonderful dogs hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local pups who are ready (or almost ready) to meet their new families.

Status: On stray hold, may become adoptable if not reclaimed

On stray hold, may become adoptable if not reclaimed Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Weight: About 45 lbs

About Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center

Location found: Corner of Tyler and Storrs , Rockwall, on 11/12/26

Corner of , Rockwall, on ID details: No microchip, no collar reported

Fresca was found as a stray and is currently on a 72-hour stray hold so her owners have a chance to find her. If you recognize this sweet black Lab/Pit mix, please contact the shelter right away.

Shelter address: 1825 Airport Rd., Rockwall, TX

1825 Airport Rd., Rockwall, TX Hours: Mon–Fri 9 am–6 pm, Sat 9 am–5 pm

Mon–Fri 9 am–6 pm, Sat 9 am–5 pm Contact: (972) 771-7750 ext 2

👉 Meet Fresca and watch for adoption updates on adoptapet

Breed: Foxhound mix

Age: 6 years old (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Weight: About 38 lbs

About Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 771-7750

Koda is a well-mannered, friendly Foxhound mix who lived in a home for years before being surrendered due to changes in his family’s living situation. He’s used to family life and is hoping for a new place where he can settle in again. His previous owner reports that he has done well with other dogs.

If you’re looking for a steady, grown-up companion instead of a wild puppy, Koda could be a great match.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Aussiedoodle

Age: 9 years old (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee)

(no adoption fee) Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Rockwall, TX)

Harley is a beloved family dog who has been with her people since she was 8 weeks old. She’s great with teens and adults, very smart, loves to cuddle like a lapdog, and enjoys fetch, frisbees, and swimming.

Her family is sadly rehoming her because she has become increasingly aggressive toward their 3-year-old child. Harley will need a home with adults and/or teens only, and an adopter who understands her needs and can keep small children safe.

If you have an adult-only home and want a loyal, active companion, Harley may be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Harley and contact her owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rockwall, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick share or phone call could be the step that gets them into a safe, loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.