🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rockwall

Rockwall has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes or hoping their families find them soon. Here are a few pups you can help today.

Status: On stray hold (possible future adoptable)

On stray hold (possible future adoptable) Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: 6 years (adult)

(adult) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Weight: About 40 lbs

About Where she was found: Picked up off E. Fork in Rockwall on 11/5/26

Picked up off on Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center

Address: 1825 Airport Rd., Rockwall, TX

Phone: (972) 771-7750 ext. 2

Email: info@RockwallAdoptions.com

Bear is currently on a 7-day stray hold while the shelter tries to find her owners. If she isn’t reclaimed, she may become available for adoption through the shelter. If you recognize her or think she might be your dog, please contact the shelter right away.

👉 Meet Bear and follow her status on Adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through private owner

Adoptable through private owner Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $10

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Rockwall, TX)

What we know about Ipo from his family:

Loves to be around his people and be loved on

If you sit down, he’ll try to sit on your feet

Was found roaming; original owners were never found

Playful , but mostly likes to lay around and relax

, but mostly likes to Has always been good with kids

Was great with their previous dog

Current owner hasn’t had him around other pets, so his behavior with new animals is unknown

If you’re looking for a laid-back, people-loving companion, Ipo could be a great match.

👉 Meet Ipo and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Status: On stray hold (possible future adoptable)

On stray hold (possible future adoptable) Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: 1–2 years (young adult)

(young adult) Gender: Male (unaltered)

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: Around 90 lbs

Around Where he was found: Horizon Auto Center off Horizon Rd. in Rockwall on 11/04/26

on Microchip: No chip

Collar: No collar

Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center

Address: 1825 Airport Rd., Rockwall, TX

Phone: (972) 771-7750 ext. 2

Email: info@RockwallAdoptions.com

Memphis is on a 72-hour stray hold so his owners have a chance to reclaim him. If you recognize this big, handsome boy, please contact the shelter. Proof of ownership is required for all reclaims.

👉 See Memphis and follow his status on Adoptapet

If you’re in the Rockwall area, please consider adopting, sharing these pups, or contacting the shelter/owner if you recognize any of them. A quick share or phone call could be the reason one of these dogs finds their way home or into a new family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.