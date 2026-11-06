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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rockwall
Rockwall has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes or hoping their families find them soon. Here are a few pups you can help today.
Found stray: Bear
- Status: On stray hold (possible future adoptable)
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: 6 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Weight: About 40 lbs
- Where she was found: Picked up off E. Fork in Rockwall on 11/5/26
- Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center
Address: 1825 Airport Rd., Rockwall, TX
Phone: (972) 771-7750 ext. 2
Email: info@RockwallAdoptions.com
Bear is currently on a 7-day stray hold while the shelter tries to find her owners. If she isn’t reclaimed, she may become available for adoption through the shelter. If you recognize her or think she might be your dog, please contact the shelter right away.
👉 Meet Bear and follow her status on Adoptapet
Ipo
- Status: Adoptable through private owner
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Merle
- Adoption fee: $10
- Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Rockwall, TX)
What we know about Ipo from his family:
- Loves to be around his people and be loved on
- If you sit down, he’ll try to sit on your feet
- Was found roaming; original owners were never found
- Playful, but mostly likes to lay around and relax
- Has always been good with kids
- Was great with their previous dog
- Current owner hasn’t had him around other pets, so his behavior with new animals is unknown
If you’re looking for a laid-back, people-loving companion, Ipo could be a great match.
👉 Meet Ipo and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
Found stray: Memphis
- Status: On stray hold (possible future adoptable)
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: 1–2 years (young adult)
- Gender: Male (unaltered)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: Around 90 lbs
- Where he was found: Horizon Auto Center off Horizon Rd. in Rockwall on 11/04/26
- Microchip: No chip
- Collar: No collar
- Shelter: Rockwall Animal Adoption Center
Address: 1825 Airport Rd., Rockwall, TX
Phone: (972) 771-7750 ext. 2
Email: info@RockwallAdoptions.com
Memphis is on a 72-hour stray hold so his owners have a chance to reclaim him. If you recognize this big, handsome boy, please contact the shelter. Proof of ownership is required for all reclaims.
👉 See Memphis and follow his status on Adoptapet
If you’re in the Rockwall area, please consider adopting, sharing these pups, or contacting the shelter/owner if you recognize any of them. A quick share or phone call could be the reason one of these dogs finds their way home or into a new family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.