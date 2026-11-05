🍽️ Rockwall TX Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

Rockwall’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of customer traffic. Here are a few solid local spots hiring right now.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Rockwall, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store during your shift, handle inventory, cash, staffing, and customer service, and set the tone for the team. Good fit if you want responsibility, can stay calm under pressure, and are interested in growing into higher management.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Location: 2210 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and keeping the shop clean and friendly. Great if you like a fast pace, talking with guests, and want steady hours in a breakfast/lunch spot.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Location: Rockwall, TX (hotel environment)

(hotel environment) Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (per listing): 401(k), health, life & disability insurance, paid time off, room and F&B discounts

Back-of-house role keeping dishes, pots, and kitchen equipment clean so service runs smoothly. Good entry point into hotel kitchens if you don’t mind physical work and want benefits and a path into other hospitality roles.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re early in the stack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.