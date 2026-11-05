🏥 Rockwall, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring

Rockwall’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in hospitals, imaging, and home-based care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources Location: Texas Health Rockwall, 3150 Horizon Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Days, 4–5 days/week, 1–2 weekends/month

Salary: Not listed

Work in a growing hospital with a collaborative PT team, strong leadership, and flexible scheduling. Role is inpatient/acute-focused; you’ll assess patients, set goals, and deliver age-appropriate treatments. Requires a PT license in Texas, BCLS, and PT program completion (2+ years acute care preferred). Benefits include 401k, PTO, medical/dental, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and student loan forgiveness.

Employer: North Star Diagnostic Imaging, LLC

Location: Rockwall, TX

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm

Salary: Dependent on experience

Great fit if you’re ARRT and Texas Medical Board certified and want to cross-train into a full-time CT role. You’ll perform CT and X-ray on Philips Ingenuity equipment, with a focus on patient education and safety. Perks include no weekends or on-call, 80 hours of accrued PTO, health insurance, scrubs provided, and major holidays off with holiday pay.

Employer: Legacy Hospice Service

Location: Rockwall, TX and surrounding communities

Type: PRN, ~5–15 hours/week expected

Pay: $90 per routine visit, higher for admissions and death visits

Home-based hospice role for an RN who wants flexible PRN hours and meaningful one-on-one time with patients and families. You’ll make skilled nursing visits, manage symptoms, and coordinate care with the hospice team. Requires an active Texas RN license; hospice or home health experience is preferred.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.