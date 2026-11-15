Rockville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from clinic roles to public health and pharmacy. Here are several solid options if you like helping patients and keeping care running smoothly.

Employer: The US Oncology Network (Maryland Oncology Hematology)

The US Oncology Network (Maryland Oncology Hematology) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.99 – $27.67/hour (actual rate depends on experience and other factors)

You’ll handle surgery scheduling from start to finish: booking OR time, coordinating anesthesia and vendors, managing authorizations, and walking patients through prep and follow-up. Good fit if you have strong medical office experience, know surgical terms, and like being the go-to person between patients, surgeons, and insurers.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Work in a retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions, prepare medications, and assist customers under a pharmacist’s supervision. Great if you’re detail-oriented, can stand on your feet, and want flexible shifts plus perks like associate discounts, flexible schedules, and health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Abt Global

Location: Rockville, MD (roles may vary by project and location)

(roles may vary by project and location) Type: Full-time (pipeline for multiple future roles)

(pipeline for multiple future roles) Pay: Market-competitive salary; exact range depends on specific role

If you currently have or previously had a CDC badge or PIV card, you can join Abt’s talent pipeline for future work in epidemiology, surveillance, labs, data, digital health, communications, and program management. You submit your background now so they can match you to upcoming CDC-support roles that fit your skills and experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.