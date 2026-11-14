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🍽️ Rockville, MD Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Rockville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with country clubs, hotels, and local spots all adding staff. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.
Server, Waiters and Waitresses – Lakewood Country Club
- Employer: Lakewood Country Club
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $40.00 per hour
Serve members at a private country club with a strong focus on friendly, polished service. Great fit if you know your way around a menu, enjoy working with an upscale crowd, and want a flexible schedule.
Busser – Sushi Oishii
- Employer: Sushi Oishii
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50 per hour, about 40 hours per week
Help keep the dining room running smoothly by clearing and resetting tables and backing up the servers. Weekend availability is a must, and it’s a solid option if you want steady hours in a sit-down restaurant.
Dishwasher or Kitchen Assistant (Appetizer) – HPH Rockville
- Employer: HPH Rockville
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $3,200 per month
Support the kitchen with dishwashing and appetizer prep like fried dumplings and wings. To apply, you must text the number in the posting with your name and availability; flexible schedule and Spanish-friendly description included.
Host – Invited Clubs
- Employer: Invited Clubs
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the first smile guests see at a private club—greeting, seating, and helping keep the front of house organized. Good for someone who likes talking with people, staying calm under pressure, and working weekends/holidays.
Valet Attendant – Sage Hospitality Group
- Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Park guest cars, help with luggage, and share local tips at a hotel. Comes with a strong benefits package and works well for safe, confident drivers who like staying active on their feet.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Rockville spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.