Rockville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with country clubs, hotels, and local spots all adding staff. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lakewood Country Club

Lakewood Country Club Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $18.00 – $40.00 per hour

Serve members at a private country club with a strong focus on friendly, polished service. Great fit if you know your way around a menu, enjoy working with an upscale crowd, and want a flexible schedule.

Employer: Sushi Oishii

Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 per hour, about 40 hours per week

Help keep the dining room running smoothly by clearing and resetting tables and backing up the servers. Weekend availability is a must, and it’s a solid option if you want steady hours in a sit-down restaurant.

Employer: HPH Rockville

Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: From $3,200 per month

Support the kitchen with dishwashing and appetizer prep like fried dumplings and wings. To apply, you must text the number in the posting with your name and availability; flexible schedule and Spanish-friendly description included.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see at a private club—greeting, seating, and helping keep the front of house organized. Good for someone who likes talking with people, staying calm under pressure, and working weekends/holidays.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Park guest cars, help with luggage, and share local tips at a hotel. Comes with a strong benefits package and works well for safe, confident drivers who like staying active on their feet.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Rockville spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.