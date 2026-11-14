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📋 Rockville, MD Admin Jobs With Multiple Steady Hourly Roles
Rockville’s admin scene is busy right now—good mix of office, school, and healthcare roles with solid hourly pay. Here are several options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Document Specialist
- Employer: Planet Depos
- Location: Rockville, MD (in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
Handle legal exhibits and transcripts: scanning, quality checks, filing, printing, and shipping. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can keep documents secure, and want full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)).
Office Assistant
- Employer: swipejobs (for a North Bethesda condo community)
- Location: Rockville, MD / North Bethesda (near Red Line)
- Type: Part-time, afternoons
- Pay: $24.00/hour
Front desk and light admin work in a residential building—greet residents, handle calls, packages, and simple computer tasks. Great if you have 2+ years property management experience and want steady afternoon hours.
School Secretary I – Parkland Middle School (8 hrs/day, 10 months)
- Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools
- Location: Parkland Middle School, Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time, 10-month position
- Pay: $23.42–$33.53/hour (based on years of service)
- Application deadline: Ad closes 11/24/26
Busy school office role: attendance, phones, reports, copying, and records. Good for someone with 1+ year clerical/secretarial experience, strong people skills, and solid computer/word processing abilities.
Unit Support Coordinator (PT Night Shift, Pediatric Emergency Department)
- Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, nights
- Schedule: 6:45pm–7:15am, 3 shifts/week; alternating weekends & holidays
- Pay range: $18.80–$24.18/hour
Clerical support in a pediatric ER: process physician orders, manage records, and keep the unit organized. Great if you have 6+ months hospital/doctor’s office experience and want steady night shifts with healthcare benefits and shift differential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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