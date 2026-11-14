Rockville’s admin scene is busy right now—good mix of office, school, and healthcare roles with solid hourly pay. Here are several options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Planet Depos

Planet Depos Location: Rockville, MD (in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Handle legal exhibits and transcripts: scanning, quality checks, filing, printing, and shipping. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can keep documents secure, and want full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)).

Employer: swipejobs (for a North Bethesda condo community)

(for a North Bethesda condo community) Location: Rockville, MD / North Bethesda (near Red Line)

Type: Part-time, afternoons

Pay: $24.00/hour

Front desk and light admin work in a residential building—greet residents, handle calls, packages, and simple computer tasks. Great if you have 2+ years property management experience and want steady afternoon hours.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools

Location: Parkland Middle School, Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, 10-month position

Pay: $23.42–$33.53/hour (based on years of service)

Application deadline: Ad closes 11/24/26

Busy school office role: attendance, phones, reports, copying, and records. Good for someone with 1+ year clerical/secretarial experience, strong people skills, and solid computer/word processing abilities.

Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, nights

Schedule: 6:45pm–7:15am, 3 shifts/week; alternating weekends & holidays

Pay range: $18.80–$24.18/hour

Clerical support in a pediatric ER: process physician orders, manage records, and keep the unit organized. Great if you have 6+ months hospital/doctor’s office experience and want steady night shifts with healthcare benefits and shift differential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.