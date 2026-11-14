Rockville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from healthcare outreach to corporate communications. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: MOM's Organic Market

MOM's Organic Market Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $88,000/year

Keep big marketing projects, store openings, and media campaigns on track for a well-known organic grocery brand. This role is great if you love organizing complex projects, working across teams, and want strong benefits like PTO, 30% employee discount, medical/dental/vision, and 401k with match.

Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid remote)

Type: Contract

Pay: $10,000 – $500,000/year (commission-based range)

Help clients choose life insurance coverage while building your own book of business. This role fits strong communicators who want a flexible schedule, work-from-home options, and uncapped earning potential based on sales.

Employer: Nova Physician Wellness Center

Location: Rockville, MD 20852 (field + office)

Type: Part-time (24–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $19 – $25/hour

Visit local medical and wellness offices to promote an obesity medicine/weight loss practice and build referral relationships. Good fit if you’re outgoing, like being out in the community, and want a part-time role that may grow to full-time.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Rockville employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.