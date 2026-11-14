Rockville’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from clean energy to regulation and classic bookkeeping. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Standard Solar

Standard Solar Location: Rockville, MD (renewable energy company)

(renewable energy company) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (compensation based on experience; includes benefits, PTO, retirement plan eligibility)

You’ll build and maintain complex financial models, support budgeting, forecasting, capital planning, and fund valuation, and prep executive-level presentations. Good fit if you have 3+ years in FP&A or accounting, strong Excel skills, and want experience in a fast-paced renewable energy environment.

Employer: Green Key Resources (recruiting for an established organization)

(recruiting for an established organization) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, 6-month contract with potential to convert

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , ~35-hour workweek; some weekend OT Jan–early March

Monday–Friday, , ~35-hour workweek; some weekend OT Jan–early March Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role handling AP, AR, deposits, reconciliations, journal entries, and audit support. Great if you have 3–5 years of bookkeeping/accounting, strong Excel, and like steady, detail-focused work with a clear busy season.

Employer: FINRA

Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Rockville, MD): $96,600 – $172,800 + potential discretionary bonus

+ potential discretionary bonus Benefits: Comprehensive health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match + additional retirement contribution, generous PTO, personal and sick days, volunteer days, and various family and wellness benefits

Mid-level role where you monitor risk at member firms, analyze regulatory and financial data, and help spot fraud, money laundering, and market risks. Ideal if you have a finance/accounting/business degree, strong analytical skills, and want a regulatory/oversight career path with coaching and project leadership opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.