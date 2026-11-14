Rockville’s research scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from bench science to big NIH trials. If you’re in biotech, stats, or clinical research, there’s solid work here with real impact.

Employer: Axle

Axle Location: Rockville, MD (supporting NIAID/NIH in Gaithersburg, MD )

Rockville, MD (supporting ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role in vaccine and biotherapeutic formulation, stability, and assay development for NIH. Strong benefits (100% medical, dental, vision for employees, 401k match up to 5%, PTO, and education support) plus daily work with advanced lab instruments and data tools like GraphPad Prism.

Employer: The George Washington University – Biostatistics Center

Location: Rockville, MD (off-campus Biostatistics Center)

(off-campus Biostatistics Center) Type: Full-time, 35 hrs/week, hybrid on-site

Salary (Hiring Range): $76,088 – $148,516.62

Why it’s interesting: Lead operations for a large NIH-funded clinical research network (Maternal-Fetal Medicine Units). High-level role similar to an Associate/Full Professor, overseeing study policies, regulatory/compliance, site training, and major multi-center trial meetings.

Employer: OriGene Technologies

Location: Rockville, MD, US

Type: Not listed (lab-based role)

Not listed (lab-based role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Bench-heavy position in PCR, cloning, plasmid prep, sequencing, mutagenesis, and CRISPR-related work. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in a life science and want to grow your molecular biology skills while supporting both routine and custom gene projects.

Employer: Emmes Group

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Entry-level friendly role supporting global clinical trials from the office—tracking essential documents, helping with site monitoring, and working in CTMS/TMF systems. Great way to break into clinical research with a CRO that works on cell and gene therapy, vaccines, rare diseases, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.