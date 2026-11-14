Rockville has a steady flow of security and safety roles right now, from campus patrols to pool lifeguards. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several paying $18–$24/hour.

Employer: BTI Security

BTI Security Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Part-time (plus other shifts listed)

Part-time (plus other shifts listed) Pay: Not listed

This role focuses on access control, patrols, and incident response at federal/commercial sites. Great fit if you have 2+ years unarmed security experience, a MD Unarmed Guard Card, and want clear paths for training and advancement.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00/hour

Patrol a college campus by vehicle and on foot, working outdoors and responding to incidents. Good for someone 18+ with a valid driver’s license (1+ year experience) who wants benefits, paid training, and career growth with a large security company.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Part-time (fixed Friday daytime shift, with extra shifts available)

Part-time (fixed Friday daytime shift, with extra shifts available) Pay: $22.09/hour

Work at a government location, running X-ray screening and access control with a steady Friday schedule and the option to pick up more hours. Best for candidates 21+ with 2+ years of security experience who want flexible part-time work that can build to full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24.00/hour

Lead a team providing vehicle and foot patrols on a campus site, acting as the on-shift supervisor between officers and management. Good step up if you have strong communication, report-writing, and leadership skills, plus a clean driving record and want medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rockville, MD

Rockville, MD Type: Seasonal, in-person

Seasonal, in-person Pay: From $18.00/hour, 40–50 hours/week

Keep swimmers safe at a local aquatic facility, handling water rescues, CPR/first aid, and pool rules. Great seasonal role if you’re a strong swimmer with lifeguard/CPR certifications, and want flexible scheduling and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have multiple sites and shifts in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.