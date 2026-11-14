Rockville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing, mental health, or research, there are several solid options with clear pay and steady hours.

Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center

Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, nights (7:00pm–7:00am, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.21 – $24.90/hour

You’ll support the Progressive Care Unit with vitals, ADLs, and safety under RN supervision. Good fit if you want steady 12‑hour night shifts, shift differentials, and full benefits from a large local health system.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

(Optum) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $35.00 – $45.00/hour

Pre‑op/PACU role in an ambulatory surgery setting, focusing on pre‑ and post‑anesthesia assessments and recovery. Ideal if you have at least 1 year Pre‑Op or PACU experience and want part‑time hours with big‑system benefits.

Employer: Columbia Mental Health / Transformations Care Network

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47 – $55 per billable unit + $2,500 hiring incentive (eligible)

Outpatient individual and family therapy with a focus on Spanish‑speaking clients. Great for early‑career or licensed therapists who want supervision, CE support, and a team‑based clinic environment.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International (USPI)

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time (two 12‑hour shifts/week, days flexible)

Pay: $39.93 – $59.90/hour

PACU role in a physician‑owned, AAAHC‑accredited surgery center (orthopedics, pain, sports med, etc.). Nice option if you like ambulatory surgery, predictable shifts, and a strong hourly rate.

Employer: Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Research, PLLC

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate rheumatology clinical trials from recruitment through data collection and regulatory tasks. Best for experienced CRCs (2–4 years) who want more responsibility on complex protocols and some travel for meetings.

Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time days (24 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, every other weekend)

Pay: $19.21 – $24.90/hour

Day‑shift CNA role on a Med Surg unit, supporting patient care and safety with a steady weekday schedule. Good if you want part‑time hours, shift differentials, and strong benefits in a faith‑based hospital.

Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time nights (3×12s, 7:00pm–7:00am)

Pay: $38.00 – $57.00/hour

Night‑shift RN on a busy Med Surg/General Surgery floor, with a focus on patient education, evidence‑based care, and mentoring newer nurses. Solid choice if you want stable night shifts, differentials, and full hospital benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.