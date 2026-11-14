Rockville is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in project and program management. If you’ve got solid management experience, there are several well‑paid options to check out.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, 12 months, day shift

Full-time, Salary: $32.79–$48.39/hour (based on years of service)

Hands-on role leading capital improvement projects across MCPS facilities—scoping work, reviewing drawings, managing contractors, and ensuring code and contract compliance. Good fit if you have 5+ years in trades, 3+ years supervising, can handle some physical work, and like seeing school projects through from idea to completion.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$180,000 (commensurate with experience & role)

Lead IT operations programs supporting the Indian Health Service network, with responsibility for P&L, budgets, schedules, and staff on $2–$5M annual programs. Ideal if you have a BS in a technical field, 10+ years IT ops leadership, PMP, and can meet U.S. citizenship and security clearance requirements.

Employer: X-Energy

Location: Listed as Rockville, MD (office at 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD)

Listed as (office at 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD) Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Work Setup: Ideally in-office; remote eligible at manager’s discretion

Ideally in-office; at manager’s discretion Salary Ranges: Level III: $107,500–$125,000 Level IV: $155,000–$177,500 Level V: $162,500–$185,000



Senior scheduling role supporting complex projects, including resource-loaded schedules, critical path analysis, schedule health checks, and EVM. Great match if you have 5–15+ years in schedule or project management, know tools like Primavera P6, and want a high-impact role in the nuclear/aerospace space with strong benefits.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.