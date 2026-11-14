Rockville’s schools and studios are hiring across the board right now, from classroom support to district leadership and fitness.

Here are several standout Education & Training roles hiring in Rockville, MD:

Employer: ReNew (Club Pilates)

ReNew (Club Pilates) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive, based on experience & performance)

Teach small group reformer classes using modern equipment (reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, springboards, barre). Great fit if you’re a certified Pilates instructor who loves helping people get stronger and enjoy movement, with blocked schedules, membership perks, and room to grow.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools

Location: Lakewood Elementary School, Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time, 7 hrs/day, 10 months

Salary: $26.23–$40.17/hour , based on years of service

, based on years of service Application deadline: 11/19/26

Support students with IEPs in an LFI setting with both classroom and small-group work. Good for someone with an associate degree or equivalent experience who’s patient, can assist with behavior and academics, and is comfortable being active (bending, walking, lifting up to 50 lbs).

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools, MD

Location: Rock Terrace School, Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time (.875 FTE, ~70 hours bi-weekly), 10 months

Salary: $26.23–$40.17/hour , based on years of service

, based on years of service Application deadline: 11/23/26

Work in a public separate day school for students with significant cognitive disabilities, autism, and intensive behavioral needs. You’ll implement Behavior Intervention Plans, maintain CPI and Ukeru certifications (training provided), and support students’ academic, social, and behavioral growth.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools, MD

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, 12 months

Salary: $151,715–$215,987/year

Senior district role leading well-being, clinical, and behavioral health programs across MCPS. Ideal if you have a master’s degree, Administrator I & II certification, several years in school or central office administration, and experience with mental health, student services, and data-driven program design.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools, MD

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, 12 months

Salary: $135,154–$192,372/year

Lead magnet and gifted programs (K–12), including IB and other advanced academics, plus teacher training for differentiation. Best for someone with a master’s in education, Maryland supervisor/principal or Administrator I certification, and strong experience with gifted, honors, or IB programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.