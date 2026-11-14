Rockville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time growth or a flexible part-time shift. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring now.

Employer: Worldwide Golf (Cool Clubs / Golfdom)

Worldwide Golf (Cool Clubs / Golfdom) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour (includes commission)

Hands-on role helping golfers get custom-fit clubs using tech like launch monitors. Good fit if you love golf gear, customer service, and want paid vacation, 401(k) match, health benefits, and strong employee discounts in a large, growing golf retail family.

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Lead a production team in a busy Goodwill store, managing inventory flow, donations, and customer service. Comes with healthcare, PTO, paid holidays, 403(b)/401(k) with match, employee discounts, bonus potential, and clear paths for career growth while supporting the local community.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time

Entry-level front-end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer questions in a fast-paced grocery setting. Good for students or anyone needing flexible hours, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health and 401(k) benefits for eligible employees.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through and check each company’s other openings—many have more roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.