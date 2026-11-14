Rockville neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you’re doing a project or some DIY, these could come in handy.

Item: Tiger Foam TF600FR 2-component fast rise spray foam insulation kit

Quantity: 4 boxes, never used (boxes only barely opened)

Includes: Nozzles and hoses

Condition details:

Stored indoors in the owner’s house

Box says “best if used by Oct 2017”

Poster notes that online info suggests it may last longer if kept in a cool, dark place (which it was)

if kept in a cool, dark place (which it was) You’ll know if it’s still good by the color and texture when you start spraying

Should be used within 30 days after spraying begins

Location: Near Rockville Town Center, Rockville, Maryland (about 1/2 mile away)

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Stack of four wooden pallets

Quantity: 4 pallets

Description: Free wooden pallets, ideal for various uses like DIY projects, storage, or garden setups.

Location: Valley Dr, Rockville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Rockville tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.