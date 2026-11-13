🏛️ Rockville Board of Appeals: Nov. 18 Hearing & How to Speak

The Rockville Board of Appeals will hold Meeting No. 05-2026 on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. It will be a hybrid meeting:

In person at Rockville City Hall, 111 Maryland Avenue, Mayor and Council Chamber

Online via WebEx

Broadcast live on Comcast Channel 11 and at www.rockvillemd.gov

The Board members are Chair Alan Frankle and members Roy Deitchman and Jimmy Hauer. Staff listed are Jim Wasilak, Chief of Zoning, and Nisha Talati, Assistant City Attorney. Agendas and staff reports are posted at http://www.rockvillemd.gov/AgendaCenter/Board-of-Appeals-7.

What’s on the agenda

The main item is a presentation on a “New Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map.”

Under Commission Items, the Board will handle:

Old Business

New Business

Approval of minutes from the September 16, 2026 meeting

meeting Adjournment

How the hybrid hearing works

The Board will sit in person; the public can join in person or by WebEx. Community Planning and Development Services (CPDS) and IT will handle WebEx access for applicants and speakers.

If, during the hearing, you want extra time to comment or to request cross‑examination after specific testimony, you must email the WebEx Host with your specific request. The Host will tell the Board, and the Board will decide whether to allow it.

Sending written comments or exhibits

Written testimony and exhibits can be sent by email or mail to the Staff Liaison. They must arrive no later than 8 days before the hearing. Written comments from the public who miss the sign‑up deadline (see below) may still be sent by 12:00 p.m. on the hearing date.

Rules for applicants

Applicants must:

Contact their planning case manager at least 5 days before the hearing to schedule and complete a WebEx orientation

the hearing to schedule and complete a WebEx orientation Give CPDS staff a list of presenters and witnesses at least 5 days before the hearing

How the public can speak (for or against)

If you want to speak in favor of or in opposition to an application:

You must give your name to CPDS staff no later than 2 days before the hearing to get on the testimony list

the hearing to get on the testimony list If you miss that, you may still submit written testimony to the Staff Liaison by 12:00 p.m. on the hearing date

The same deadlines apply whether you support or oppose the application.

Order and time limits during the hearing

Staff report and recommendation Other boards/commissions: up to 10 minutes each Applicant presentation: up to 15 minutes Testimony in favor: Board calls each person on the support list in order

You must wait until the Board recognizes you

3 minutes per individual; 5 minutes per civic association Testimony in opposition: same process and time limits as support Applicant rebuttal: up to 10 minutes Additional comments: The Board will ask if there is more comment

Anyone who already participated and wants more time must email the Host

Board may recognize additional speakers, 3 minutes each Applicant closing argument: up to 5 minutes Board discussion and decision

The Board may decide to continue the hearing to another date if needed.

Future tentative meeting dates

Future Board of Appeals meetings (subject to Board approval):

December 16, 2026

January 20, 2027

February 18, 2027

A full list of new development applications is available at www.rockvillemd.gov/DevelopmentWatch.

Reminder about ex parte communication

The document reminds everyone that, under Maryland law and the Board’s Rules of Procedure: