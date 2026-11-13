Rockville’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from infrastructure to defense work. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: AMT Engineering (A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc.)

AMT Engineering (A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc.) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead planning, design, and delivery of water, wastewater, and reclaimed water projects while managing client relationships. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years’ experience and a PE license, and want a say in how projects and teams grow.

Employer: CRB

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role leading HVAC and mechanical utilities design for advanced life sciences and food & beverage facilities. Best fit for someone with 15+ years’ experience and a PE, who enjoys mentoring teams and owning complex projects from concept through construction.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Salary: $45.00 – $65.00/hour

Application Deadline: November 25, 2026

Support U.S. Navy Strategic Weapon System programs by building and managing detailed system and subsystem requirements. Great if you have 2–5+ years in systems/requirements engineering, are comfortable with DOORS/ICDs, and can qualify for a DoD clearance.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.