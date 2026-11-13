Rockville’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from early-career generalist work to senior leadership and HR tech. Here are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: KMM Technologies, Inc.

KMM Technologies, Inc. Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, 3 days onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Contract (12+ months)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Workday role supporting Core HCM, Talent, Performance, Recruiting, Benefits, Compensation, and Reporting. Great fit if you like solving data issues, doing UAT/testing, and partnering with HR and IT to roll out new features and integrations.

Employer: Supernus, Inc. (pharmaceuticals)

(pharmaceuticals) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$250,000 base, plus bonus, stock equity, ESPP, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, company-paid life insurance)

Executive HR leadership role reporting to the VP of HR, overseeing HR Operations, Compensation, Talent Acquisition, and HR Business Partners in the U.S. and globally. Ideal if you have large-company, multi-state or international HR leadership experience and want to shape HR strategy in a publicly traded pharma/biotech environment.

Employer: Chesapeake Search Partners (recruiting for a commercial services company)

(recruiting for a commercial services company) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Generalist role supporting a multi-state mix of field and office employees. You’ll handle onboarding, employee relations, records, timekeeping/payroll support, leaves, benefits questions, and engagement programs—a strong next step if you have 1–3 years of HR or payroll experience and want broad, hands-on exposure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Rockville HR roles tend to move fast and new ones pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.