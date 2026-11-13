Rockville’s admin scene is busy right now, with options from hospital front desks to government tech support. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kforce Inc

Kforce Inc Location: Rockville, MD (travel between nearby sites)

(travel between nearby sites) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support day‑to‑day office operations across multiple locations—spreadsheets, scheduling, records, and general admin work. Good fit if you have 2+ years admin/office support, are strong in Excel, and have reliable transportation for short local trips.

Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-Time, Nights (Sun–Thu, 10:30 pm–7:00 am)

Hours: 40 hours/week , Fridays & Saturdays off

, Fridays & Saturdays off Salary: $18.80 – $24.30/hour

Front‑line hospital registration in the ER: create patient records, verify insurance, and handle payments while offering calm, kind service. Great if you have hospital/doctor’s office experience, can handle a fast-paced environment, and want strong benefits from day one.

Employer: Centeva

Location: Rockville, MD (on-site)

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $85,000 – $90,000/year

Support a government client by managing a Documentum records system and handling user support, system checks, and records lifecycle. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree, 2+ years IT experience, strong Documentum & Windows Server skills, and who can obtain Public Trust clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Rockville employers are posting new admin roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.