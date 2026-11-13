Rockville’s logistics and operations scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on inventory work to high-level contracts and business ops.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping things organized and moving on time.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific (onsite at MilliporeSigma, Rockville, MD )

Thermo Fisher Scientific (onsite at ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.62–$30.94/hour (Maryland range listed)

(Maryland range listed) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:00pm

Hands-on inventory role using RF scanners and mobile tools to manage lab and warehouse stock, from receiving and cycle counts to returns and backorders. Expect some lifting (30–40 lbs), PPE, and work in cold rooms/freezers, plus strong benefits and growth paths in a large, global science company.

Employer: Axle Informatics

Location: North Bethesda, MD (Rockville area)

Type: Contract

Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year

Lead complex federal government contracts work—drafting, negotiating, and managing NDAs, subcontracts, and vendor agreements—while helping the team use AI and automation to streamline workflows. This is an in-office, 5-days-a-week role with full benefits (100% medical, dental, vision for employees, PTO, 401k match, and more).

Employer: Terrion (advanced materials startup)

(advanced materials startup) Location: Rockville/Gaithersburg, MD (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own IT coordination, procurement, and business operations at a growing startup working on DoD prototype programs. This hybrid role (about 25% on-site) mixes hands-on purchasing and shipping with business analysis, contracts support, and building SOPs—designed to grow into a Business Operations Manager role as the company scales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Rockville’s ops and logistics market is moving fast, and experience here can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.