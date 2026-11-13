Rockville has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from school buildings to science labs to mobile car care. If you like staying active and keeping spaces in top shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Rockville, MD (travel to client sites)

(travel to client sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean, polish, and protect cars at customers’ homes or offices. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools

Location: Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time (.500 / 40 hours bi-weekly, Friday–Sunday focus)

Salary: $20.65–$26.16 per hour , based on years of service

, based on years of service Application deadline: 11/23/2026

Weekend role keeping school buildings clean, safe, and secure for community use. Good fit if you’re physically strong, can lift 50 lbs, don’t mind varied hours, and like steady work with uniforms and county school system benefits.

Employer: UL Research Institutes & UL Standards & Engagement

Location: Rockville, MD (ULRI–ESRI Waypoint facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $67,319–$92,564 (salary, bonus eligible)

Lead day‑to‑day operations for a high‑end office and lab facility, handling vendors, building systems (HVAC, air filtration, specialty gases), and safety programs. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 10+ years of facilities management, including experience with specialty mechanical systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.