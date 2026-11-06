🛒 Rockville, MD Retail & Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rockville’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now—great if you like talking with people and staying active on the clock. Here are several solid options, from phones and fashion to cars and cleanouts.

Employer: Verizon

Verizon Location: Rockville, MD (work from home, within 75 miles)

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Pay: $806–$1,721 per week in MD

You’ll handle incoming calls, help customers with billing and service changes, and recommend Verizon products. This is a fast-paced role with sales goals, strong benefits, and work-from-home flexibility plus occasional in-person trainings.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 1776 E Jefferson Street, Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.00–$18.50 per hour

Help shoppers, run the register, stock and tidy the sales floor, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a store discount, and a short-term role that could grow into more.

Employer: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (Southwind franchise)

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time (5 days/week, 4 weekdays + 1 weekend)

Pay: $27–$32/hr average ($18/hr + profit share + tips)

You’ll ride with a crew, haul unwanted items from homes and businesses, and talk with customers about services and pricing. Great if you like physical work, being on the move, and having your sales skills boost your paycheck.

Employer: AutoNation

Location: BMW of Rockville, Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $5,500–$8,000 per month

Be the link between customers and the service techs—greet drivers, review vehicle needs, write repair orders, and follow up on work. Ideal if you’re organized, like cars, and want strong earning potential plus benefits and discounts on vehicles and services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—customer-facing skills transfer well, and many employers here are open to training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.