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👔 Rockville MD Management Roles with Several $65K–$150K Openings
Rockville’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially around tech, research, and government work. If you’ve got management skills and like fast-moving teams, these are worth a look.
Product Manager (AI & Data Platforms)
- Employer: Software Guidance & Assistance, Inc. (SGA, Inc.)
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Contract, Full-Time (via SGA)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead internal Enterprise Search and Person & Org 360 products for a major regulatory client, guiding them into the AI era. You’ll own product vision, roadmap, and backlog for key information discovery tools that help regulators make faster, better data-driven decisions.
Program Associate
- Employer: Axle Informatics
- Location: Rockville, MD (onsite 5 days/week; Rockville or Frederick office)
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: $65,000–$75,000 base
Great fit if you’re early in your management career and like structure and details. You’ll support government contracts, coordinate projects, handle onboarding and HR-related tasks, and keep documentation and deliverables on track—plus enjoy 100% medical, dental & vision coverage and 401(k) match.
Project Manager – NIH Education & Capacity Building
- Employer: Axle
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: $125,000–$150,000 base
Own end-to-end projects on an NIH-funded program, leading education and tech initiatives that support research training. This role is ideal if you’re a 3+ year PM who enjoys cross-functional work, using generative AI tools, and improving workflows for learning platforms and scientific programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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