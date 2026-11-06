👔 Rockville MD Management Roles with Several $65K–$150K Openings

Rockville’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially around tech, research, and government work. If you’ve got management skills and like fast-moving teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Software Guidance & Assistance, Inc. (SGA, Inc.)

Software Guidance & Assistance, Inc. (SGA, Inc.) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Contract, Full-Time (via SGA)

Salary: Not listed

Lead internal Enterprise Search and Person & Org 360 products for a major regulatory client, guiding them into the AI era. You’ll own product vision, roadmap, and backlog for key information discovery tools that help regulators make faster, better data-driven decisions.

Employer: Axle Informatics

Location: Rockville, MD (onsite 5 days/week; Rockville or Frederick office)

(onsite 5 days/week; Rockville or Frederick office) Type: Full-Time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 base

Great fit if you’re early in your management career and like structure and details. You’ll support government contracts, coordinate projects, handle onboarding and HR-related tasks, and keep documentation and deliverables on track—plus enjoy 100% medical, dental & vision coverage and 401(k) match.

Employer: Axle

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $125,000–$150,000 base

Own end-to-end projects on an NIH-funded program, leading education and tech initiatives that support research training. This role is ideal if you’re a 3+ year PM who enjoys cross-functional work, using generative AI tools, and improving workflows for learning platforms and scientific programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.