💻 Rockville MD Tech Jobs – Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Rockville’s tech scene is buzzing, especially around life sciences and federal health. If you’re in IT, data, or cybersecurity, there are several roles here with strong pay and long-term projects.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: DOE

Lead lab IT systems (LIMS, lab instruments, quality systems) for an established life sciences company. You’ll be the senior technical authority for validated lab platforms, working closely with scientists, QA, and cybersecurity.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time (future opportunity, contingent on award)

Salary: ~$110,000–$180,000

Program Manager, Network Engineer/Architect, Telecom Specialist, and Senior Firewall Specialist supporting the Indian Health Service network. Federal health mission, strong pay range, and roles that directly support nationwide care.

Employer: NeevSys Inc

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead TIBCO and MuleSoft integration work for large scientific and admin systems used by thousands of users. Heavy hands-on architecture and development with room to shape product direction.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: DOE

Own the AWS platform for a life sciences company and lead Cloud/DevOps teams as a player-coach. Modern stack (Terraform, containers, SRE) with big influence on multi-year cloud strategy.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: DOE

Be the senior IT compliance voice for a bioanalytical lab environment. You’ll own CSV frameworks, ISO 9001 processes, and support audits and inspections across GxP systems.

Employer: PingWind

Location: Rockville, MD – onsite

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Ability to obtain Public Trust

Ability to obtain Salary: $122,000–$170,000

Lead AI/ML architecture for AHRQ’s AI strategy, including generative AI and LLMs. Mix of hands-on coding, solution design, and mentoring in a federal health setting.

Employer: Blu Omega

Location: Rockville, MD / Hybrid

Type: Contract

Clearance: Public Trust eligibility

Public Trust eligibility Salary: $90,000–$110,000

Support NIH content management modernization. Great fit if you’re a BA with ECM/document management experience in federal health or research.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: DC Metro Area (Rockville-based client)

Type: Contract

Pay: DOE

Hands-on lead role over a large identity and access management platform. Java/Spring Boot, Angular, AWS, and microservices with about half your time still in the code.

Employer: Axle

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000

Work on AI and image analysis for clinical imaging data in federal biomedical research. Heavy Python, DICOM/NIfTI, and multimodal modeling, plus strong benefits.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: DOE

Senior authority over compute and identity, leading a VMware-to-Nutanix migration and container platforms. Great for someone who likes deep infra plus mentoring.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: DOE

Application security-focused role on a dedicated cyber team. You’ll drive secure SDLC, threat modeling, app pen testing, and cloud/container security.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid/telework)

Type: Full-time

Salary: DOE

Run core security tools, vulnerability management, SIEM, and incident response for a research-focused life sciences environment.

Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions

ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: DOE

Own Linux across both enterprise servers and an embedded Debian OS on Raspberry Pi-based products. Deep Linux, automation, and leadership in a regulated setting.

Employer: Software Guidance & Assistance, Inc. (SGA, Inc.)

Location: Rockville, MD or Tysons, VA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Design and tune big data pipelines using Hadoop, Spark, and AWS for a regulatory client. Strong focus on performance, AI-assisted dev tools, and large-scale data.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Rockville, MD (travel to Washington Navy Yard)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,962–$226,035

Systems Security Engineer role on a high-profile U.S. Navy strategic weapon system. Focus on criticality analysis, program protection, and long-term, mission-driven work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.