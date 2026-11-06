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Rockville
💻 Rockville MD Tech Jobs – Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
9 days ago
Rockville’s tech scene is buzzing, especially around life sciences and federal health. If you’re in IT, data, or cybersecurity, there are several roles here with strong pay and long-term projects.
Senior IT GxP Technical Analyst
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: DOE
Lead lab IT systems (LIMS, lab instruments, quality systems) for an established life sciences company. You’ll be the senior technical authority for validated lab platforms, working closely with scientists, QA, and cybersecurity.
Indian Health Service Network Operations & Support Center Roles
- Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time (future opportunity, contingent on award)
- Salary: ~$110,000–$180,000
Program Manager, Network Engineer/Architect, Telecom Specialist, and Senior Firewall Specialist supporting the Indian Health Service network. Federal health mission, strong pay range, and roles that directly support nationwide care.
Sr. Tibco Developer
- Employer: NeevSys Inc
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead TIBCO and MuleSoft integration work for large scientific and admin systems used by thousands of users. Heavy hands-on architecture and development with room to shape product direction.
Principal Cloud Engineer
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: DOE
Own the AWS platform for a life sciences company and lead Cloud/DevOps teams as a player-coach. Modern stack (Terraform, containers, SRE) with big influence on multi-year cloud strategy.
IT GxP and Quality Compliance Analyst
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: DOE
Be the senior IT compliance voice for a bioanalytical lab environment. You’ll own CSV frameworks, ISO 9001 processes, and support audits and inspections across GxP systems.
AI Software Architect
- Employer: PingWind
- Location: Rockville, MD – onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Ability to obtain Public Trust
- Salary: $122,000–$170,000
Lead AI/ML architecture for AHRQ’s AI strategy, including generative AI and LLMs. Mix of hands-on coding, solution design, and mentoring in a federal health setting.
ECM Business Analyst
- Employer: Blu Omega
- Location: Rockville, MD / Hybrid
- Type: Contract
- Clearance: Public Trust eligibility
- Salary: $90,000–$110,000
Support NIH content management modernization. Great fit if you’re a BA with ECM/document management experience in federal health or research.
Engineering Team Lead / Lead Software Engineer
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: DC Metro Area (Rockville-based client)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: DOE
Hands-on lead role over a large identity and access management platform. Java/Spring Boot, Angular, AWS, and microservices with about half your time still in the code.
Data Scientist, Medical Imaging
- Employer: Axle
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$130,000
Work on AI and image analysis for clinical imaging data in federal biomedical research. Heavy Python, DICOM/NIfTI, and multimodal modeling, plus strong benefits.
Principal IT Infrastructure Engineer
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: DOE
Senior authority over compute and identity, leading a VMware-to-Nutanix migration and container platforms. Great for someone who likes deep infra plus mentoring.
Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – Applications
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: DOE
Application security-focused role on a dedicated cyber team. You’ll drive secure SDLC, threat modeling, app pen testing, and cloud/container security.
Cybersecurity Engineer
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid/telework)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: DOE
Run core security tools, vulnerability management, SIEM, and incident response for a research-focused life sciences environment.
Principal Linux Engineer
- Employer: ConsultNet Technology Services and Solutions
- Location: Rockville, MD (hybrid, remote for top candidates)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: DOE
Own Linux across both enterprise servers and an embedded Debian OS on Raspberry Pi-based products. Deep Linux, automation, and leadership in a regulated setting.
Big Data Engineer
- Employer: Software Guidance & Assistance, Inc. (SGA, Inc.)
- Location: Rockville, MD or Tysons, VA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Design and tune big data pipelines using Hadoop, Spark, and AWS for a regulatory client. Strong focus on performance, AI-assisted dev tools, and large-scale data.
Systems Security Engineer
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Rockville, MD (travel to Washington Navy Yard)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $132,962–$226,035
Systems Security Engineer role on a high-profile U.S. Navy strategic weapon system. Focus on criticality analysis, program protection, and long-term, mission-driven work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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