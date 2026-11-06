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Rockville
🏥 Rockville, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
8 days ago
Rockville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and home-based care. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there’s a good mix of full-time, PRN, and contract roles here right now.
Surgery Center Registered Nurse II PRN – Montgomery County
- Employer: Children’s National Hospital
- Location: Rockville, MD (9850 Key West Ave)
- Type: PRN / Full-time status listed
- Pay: $41.69 – $60.18/hour
Work in a pediatric surgery center with a Magnet-focused nursing model. Ideal if you have 2+ years PACU RN experience and DC/MD/VA licensure and want high-acuity kids in a well-supported environment.
Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician
- Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group / Perinatal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic
- Location: Rockville, MD (Greater DC Metro)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Consultative MFM role with no deliveries, modern imaging, and privileges at multiple hospitals. Great fit for BC/BE MFM physicians who want a collaborative team and strong academic ties.
Licensed Clinician (LCSW, LCPC, LMFT) – Seniors
- Employer: MPAC Healthcare
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Provide psychotherapy to older adults in skilled nursing facilities with 5 weeks PTO, full benefits, and lots of autonomy. You manage your caseload and schedule while getting strong support and education from MPAC.
Supervisor, Lab Services
- Employer: Maryland Oncology Hematology / The US Oncology Network
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $74,786 – $115,056/year
Lead a moderate/high-complexity oncology lab, supervising staff and overseeing QA, test methods, and compliance. Best for ASCP-certified lab pros with 5+ years’ testing experience and prior leadership.
Child and Family Therapist (LCSW-C, LCPC, LCMFT)
- Employer: Growing Minds, Center for Child and Family Therapy
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Join a relationship-centered, neuro-affirming practice doing individual, family, and group therapy with kids and teens. W-2 role with health benefits, retirement options, and lots of clinical consultation and growth.
Local Contract Acute Care Physical Therapist – $46/hr
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings
- Pay: $46/hour + $600 travel bonus, day-1 health, PTO accrual
Inpatient PT contract for therapists with 2+ years’ experience. Good if you want solid hourly pay, guaranteed hours, and travel-style perks without leaving the area.
Dental Hygienist – $65–$68/hour
- Employer: Guardian Dentistry Partners – Callahan Dental
- Location: Rockville, MD (20850)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65–$68/hour
Enjoy a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu) with Fridays off, one-hour recall visits, and modern tech (iTero, laser, Dentrix). Great for hygienists who want fee-for-service, quality-focused care and strong benefits.
BCBA With a Strong RBT Team in Rockville
- Employer: Ahead ABA
- Location: Rockville & Montgomery County, MD
- Type: Full-time or part-time (you set hours)
- Pay: $100–$110/hour
Step into cases that already have trained RBTs and a lead RBT, with a small caseload and responsive clinical director. Ideal if you want high hourly pay and less scrambling to staff cases.
Hybrid BCBA – Plan Writing From Home
- Employer: Ahead ABA
- Location: Rockville & Montgomery County, MD
- Type: Full-time or part-time, hybrid
- Pay: $100–$110/hour
Split your time between remote plan writing/data review and in-home supervision and parent coaching. Scheduler and billing support keep admin off your plate so you can focus on clinical work.
Behavior Technician (BT) – In-Home ABA
- Employer: The Language and Behavior Center (TLBC)
- Location: Rockville, MD (on the road, local caseloads)
- Type: W-2, hours vary (afternoons needed)
- Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour
Provide in-home ABA for kids 0–12 with strong BCBA support, electronic data collection, and a clear growth path. Full-time staff get medical, PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, mileage pay, and paid RBT training.
Pediatric Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: PM Pediatrics Management Group
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $65 – $100/hour
Treat kids in a pediatric urgent care setting, including procedures and telemedicine. Great for NPs/PAs with peds ER, urgent care, or general pediatrics experience who want flexible shifts and no inpatient call.
Pediatric Urgent Care Advanced Practice Provider – Weekends Only
- Employer: PM Pediatrics Management Group
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Part-time, weekends only
- Pay: $115,000 – $190,000/year (range)
Weekend-only APP role in a high-acuity pediatric urgent care with strong training and no overnights. Perfect if you want to stack income on weekends while keeping weekdays free.
Per Diem Registered Nurse – Outpatient Vascular Center
- Employer: National Vascular Physicians
- Location: Rockville, MD + travel to Glen Burnie & Oxon Hill
- Type: Per Diem / PRN
- Pay: $60/hour
Support pre-, peri-, and post-procedure care in outpatient vascular and IR clinics, including moderate sedation. Great for RNs with ICU/ED/PACU/procedural experience who want flexible PRN work.
Travel RN – Infection Prevention
- Employer: Voyage Health
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Travel/contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 days
- Pay: $2,435 – $2,563/week
Take on a specialized Infection Prevention RN contract at a leading facility. Ideal for nurses with 2+ years recent experience in this specialty who want strong weekly pay and a defined 13-week assignment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on schedule and start dates, especially for strong candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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