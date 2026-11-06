🏥 Rockville, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Rockville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and home-based care. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there’s a good mix of full-time, PRN, and contract roles here right now.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Children’s National Hospital Location: Rockville, MD (9850 Key West Ave)

Type: PRN / Full-time status listed

PRN / Full-time status listed Pay: $41.69 – $60.18/hour

Work in a pediatric surgery center with a Magnet-focused nursing model. Ideal if you have 2+ years PACU RN experience and DC/MD/VA licensure and want high-acuity kids in a well-supported environment.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group / Perinatal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic

Location: Rockville, MD (Greater DC Metro)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Consultative MFM role with no deliveries, modern imaging, and privileges at multiple hospitals. Great fit for BC/BE MFM physicians who want a collaborative team and strong academic ties.

Employer: MPAC Healthcare

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Provide psychotherapy to older adults in skilled nursing facilities with 5 weeks PTO, full benefits, and lots of autonomy. You manage your caseload and schedule while getting strong support and education from MPAC.

Employer: Maryland Oncology Hematology / The US Oncology Network

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $74,786 – $115,056/year

Lead a moderate/high-complexity oncology lab, supervising staff and overseeing QA, test methods, and compliance. Best for ASCP-certified lab pros with 5+ years’ testing experience and prior leadership.

Employer: Growing Minds, Center for Child and Family Therapy

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Join a relationship-centered, neuro-affirming practice doing individual, family, and group therapy with kids and teens. W-2 role with health benefits, retirement options, and lots of clinical consultation and growth.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Local contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings

, 13 weeks, Pay: $46/hour + $600 travel bonus, day-1 health, PTO accrual

Inpatient PT contract for therapists with 2+ years’ experience. Good if you want solid hourly pay, guaranteed hours, and travel-style perks without leaving the area.

Employer: Guardian Dentistry Partners – Callahan Dental

Location: Rockville, MD (20850)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $65–$68/hour

Enjoy a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu) with Fridays off, one-hour recall visits, and modern tech (iTero, laser, Dentrix). Great for hygienists who want fee-for-service, quality-focused care and strong benefits.

Employer: Ahead ABA

Location: Rockville & Montgomery County, MD

Type: Full-time or part-time (you set hours)

Full-time or part-time (you set hours) Pay: $100–$110/hour

Step into cases that already have trained RBTs and a lead RBT, with a small caseload and responsive clinical director. Ideal if you want high hourly pay and less scrambling to staff cases.

Employer: Ahead ABA

Location: Rockville & Montgomery County, MD

Type: Full-time or part-time, hybrid

Full-time or part-time, hybrid Pay: $100–$110/hour

Split your time between remote plan writing/data review and in-home supervision and parent coaching. Scheduler and billing support keep admin off your plate so you can focus on clinical work.

Employer: The Language and Behavior Center (TLBC)

Location: Rockville, MD (on the road, local caseloads)

Type: W-2, hours vary (afternoons needed)

W-2, hours vary (afternoons needed) Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour

Provide in-home ABA for kids 0–12 with strong BCBA support, electronic data collection, and a clear growth path. Full-time staff get medical, PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, mileage pay, and paid RBT training.

Employer: PM Pediatrics Management Group

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $65 – $100/hour

Treat kids in a pediatric urgent care setting, including procedures and telemedicine. Great for NPs/PAs with peds ER, urgent care, or general pediatrics experience who want flexible shifts and no inpatient call.

Employer: PM Pediatrics Management Group

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time, weekends only

Part-time, Pay: $115,000 – $190,000/year (range)

Weekend-only APP role in a high-acuity pediatric urgent care with strong training and no overnights. Perfect if you want to stack income on weekends while keeping weekdays free.

Employer: National Vascular Physicians

Location: Rockville, MD + travel to Glen Burnie & Oxon Hill

Type: Per Diem / PRN

Per Diem / PRN Pay: $60/hour

Support pre-, peri-, and post-procedure care in outpatient vascular and IR clinics, including moderate sedation. Great for RNs with ICU/ED/PACU/procedural experience who want flexible PRN work.

Employer: Voyage Health

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Travel/contract , 13 weeks, 5x8 days

, 13 weeks, Pay: $2,435 – $2,563/week

Take on a specialized Infection Prevention RN contract at a leading facility. Ideal for nurses with 2+ years recent experience in this specialty who want strong weekly pay and a defined 13-week assignment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on schedule and start dates, especially for strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.