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Rockville
Rockville Named County’s First Bird City
3 days ago
Rockville is now Montgomery County’s first official Bird City, honoring the city’s work to protect bird habitat, reduce threats to birds, and grow nature education programs. The Mayor and Council will formally accept this recognition at their meeting on December 7. Read more: https://t.co/agl7LTocDs
This content is adapted from materials provided by Rockville411
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