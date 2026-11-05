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Rockville

Rockville Named County’s First Bird City

3 days ago
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Rockville is now Montgomery County’s first official Bird City, honoring the city’s work to protect bird habitat, reduce threats to birds, and grow nature education programs. The Mayor and Council will formally accept this recognition at their meeting on December 7. Read more: https://t.co/agl7LTocDs

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