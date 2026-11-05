🚌 Rockville, MD Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rockville has a solid mix of driving and auto tech jobs right now, from school system trucks to EV repair and local delivery routes.

Here are a few strong options if you like being on the road or in the shop.

Employer: Total Recon Auto Center

Total Recon Auto Center Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour (hourly, no flat rate)

High-end shop focused on restoring Teslas to factory standards. Hourly pay with built-in overtime every week, advanced tools, and training on EV systems if you don’t already have it.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, 12 months, 8 hours/day (6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Pay: $23.42 – $33.53 per hour (Grade 12, based on years of service)

Mix of driving medium/light trucks and warehouse work: loading, inventory, mail, food, and school supplies. Steady daytime schedule, overtime possible, and public school system benefits.

Employer: Delivering Services

Delivering Services Location: Rockville, MD (also Bethesda, Germantown, Potomac)

(also Bethesda, Germantown, Potomac) Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Around $800 per week

Hiring drivers with or without experience to run delivery routes. You’ll need your own car with insurance and a valid license; paid training is included, and they’re taking calls in English and Spanish.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.