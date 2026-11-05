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📣 Rockville, MD Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $70K+ Roles
Rockville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in finance, biotech, and insurance. Here are several solid roles, from entry‑level sales to senior life‑science rainmakers.
Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Business Development (Genomics & Multiomics)
- Employer: Psomagen (via BioSpace)
- Location: Rockville, MD (remote‑friendly with 30–40% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead $1M+ genomics and multiomics deals with pharma, biotech, foundations, and government programs. Ideal if you have 12+ years in NGS/genomics BD or strategic accounts, a strong C‑level network, and can translate complex science into big, long‑term partnerships.
Bilingual Spanish Relationship Banker – Rockville MD
- Employer: M&T Bank
- Location: Rockville, MD (branch based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.84 – $39.74/hour (USD)
Front‑line banking role where you build relationships with retail and small business customers, open accounts, and spot cross‑sell opportunities. You must be fluent in Spanish and English, comfortable with sales goals, and ready to be on your feet helping walk‑in clients.
Sales Specialist
- Employer: Durand Insurance & Financial Services
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)
Sell auto, home, life, and business insurance while helping clients with financial planning needs. Offers medical insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and growth opportunities, plus on‑the‑job training if you’re working toward your Property & Casualty and Life & Health licenses.
Inside Sales Representative (Annuity Buyer)
- Employer: Funding Direct / District Settlement Finance
- Location: Rockville, MD (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$60,000 base; first year up to ~$100,000 (salary + commission); OTE listed as $65,000–$125,000+ with uncapped commission
High‑energy inside sales role focused on buying annuities and structured payments via heavy outbound calling. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of inside sales, love closing over the phone, and want strong upside (top reps are reported at very high earnings with experience).
Strategic Account Executive – BioReliance Testing Services
- Employer: MilliporeSigma
- Location: Remote – can be based anywhere in the U.S. (supports Rockville‑area clients; ~50%+ travel, including international)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000 – $181,200 base + potential sales/performance bonuses
Senior life‑science sales role managing a territory plus Global Strategic Accounts for pharma/biopharma testing services. You’ll own account strategy, negotiate global contracts, and travel frequently; best for someone with 5–8+ years in complex pharma services sales and strong executive‑level negotiation skills.
Client Relationship Manager, Employee Benefits – Potential Hybrid
- Employer: HUB International
- Location: Rockville, MD (office‑based with potential hybrid work)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $95,000
Manage employee benefits accounts for mid‑ to large‑sized employers, focusing on client retention, renewals, open enrollment, and compliance. Good match if you have 3+ years in benefits account management, a Life/Health license, and want a client‑facing role with a large broker offering strong benefits and career growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates with slightly different backgrounds.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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