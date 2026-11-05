📣 Rockville, MD Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $70K+ Roles

Rockville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in finance, biotech, and insurance. Here are several solid roles, from entry‑level sales to senior life‑science rainmakers.

Employer: Psomagen (via BioSpace )

Psomagen (via ) Location: Rockville, MD (remote‑friendly with 30–40% travel )

(remote‑friendly with ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead $1M+ genomics and multiomics deals with pharma, biotech, foundations, and government programs. Ideal if you have 12+ years in NGS/genomics BD or strategic accounts, a strong C‑level network, and can translate complex science into big, long‑term partnerships.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Rockville, MD (branch based)

(branch based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.84 – $39.74/hour (USD)

Front‑line banking role where you build relationships with retail and small business customers, open accounts, and spot cross‑sell opportunities. You must be fluent in Spanish and English, comfortable with sales goals, and ready to be on your feet helping walk‑in clients.

Employer: Durand Insurance & Financial Services

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Sell auto, home, life, and business insurance while helping clients with financial planning needs. Offers medical insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and growth opportunities, plus on‑the‑job training if you’re working toward your Property & Casualty and Life & Health licenses.

Employer: Funding Direct / District Settlement Finance

Location: Rockville, MD (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000 base; first year up to ~$100,000 (salary + commission); OTE listed as $65,000–$125,000+ with uncapped commission

High‑energy inside sales role focused on buying annuities and structured payments via heavy outbound calling. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of inside sales, love closing over the phone, and want strong upside (top reps are reported at very high earnings with experience).

Employer: MilliporeSigma

Location: Remote – can be based anywhere in the U.S. (supports Rockville‑area clients; ~50%+ travel , including international)

(supports Rockville‑area clients; , including international) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $181,200 base + potential sales/performance bonuses

Senior life‑science sales role managing a territory plus Global Strategic Accounts for pharma/biopharma testing services. You’ll own account strategy, negotiate global contracts, and travel frequently; best for someone with 5–8+ years in complex pharma services sales and strong executive‑level negotiation skills.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Rockville, MD (office‑based with potential hybrid work )

(office‑based with ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $95,000

Manage employee benefits accounts for mid‑ to large‑sized employers, focusing on client retention, renewals, open enrollment, and compliance. Good match if you have 3+ years in benefits account management, a Life/Health license, and want a client‑facing role with a large broker offering strong benefits and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates with slightly different backgrounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.