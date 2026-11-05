🏘️ Rockville, MD Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings

Rockville’s planning and property world is busy right now, with new projects and steady work in housing and transportation. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how our area looks and works.

Employer: Scope Property Management

Scope Property Management Location: Washington, DC (listed under Rockville, MD)

(listed under Rockville, MD) Type: Temporary / Contract, On-site

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Step into a key role running day-to-day operations at an affordable LIHTC housing community during a management transition. You’ll oversee residents, maintenance, compliance, and finances, using Yardi and working closely with leadership to keep everything stable and in line with regulations.

Employer: City of Rockville

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Rockville’s Vision Zero, pedestrian, and bicycle work while managing key transportation projects and capital improvements. This role is ideal if you have strong experience in multimodal transportation planning, enjoy community engagement, and want a direct impact on sidewalks, bike lanes, and safer streets.

Employer: Abaris Real Estate Management

Location: Rockville, MD (serving multiple communities)

(serving multiple communities) Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: $18 – $20 per hour

Walk condo and HOA communities, spot issues, and log detailed reports that help managers keep properties safe and well-kept. This is a good fit if you like being out in the field and want a growth path into Assistant Manager or Property Manager roles over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.