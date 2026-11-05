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🏘️ Rockville, MD Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings
Rockville’s planning and property world is busy right now, with new projects and steady work in housing and transportation. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how our area looks and works.
Property Portfolio Manager (Interim Property Manager – Affordable Housing)
- Employer: Scope Property Management
- Location: Washington, DC (listed under Rockville, MD)
- Type: Temporary / Contract, On-site
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Step into a key role running day-to-day operations at an affordable LIHTC housing community during a management transition. You’ll oversee residents, maintenance, compliance, and finances, using Yardi and working closely with leadership to keep everything stable and in line with regulations.
Principal Transportation Planner / Pedestrian & Bicycle Coordinator
- Employer: City of Rockville
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Rockville’s Vision Zero, pedestrian, and bicycle work while managing key transportation projects and capital improvements. This role is ideal if you have strong experience in multimodal transportation planning, enjoy community engagement, and want a direct impact on sidewalks, bike lanes, and safer streets.
Field Inspector
- Employer: Abaris Real Estate Management
- Location: Rockville, MD (serving multiple communities)
- Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
- Salary: $18 – $20 per hour
Walk condo and HOA communities, spot issues, and log detailed reports that help managers keep properties safe and well-kept. This is a good fit if you like being out in the field and want a growth path into Assistant Manager or Property Manager roles over time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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