⚖️ Rockville, MD Legal Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Rockville’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in finance and real estate. If you’ve got securities or title experience, there are some strong full-time roles open.

Employer: FINRA

FINRA Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Rockville): $112,300 – $202,500/year

Lead complex reviews of broker-dealer advertising and marketing under FINRA Rule 2210, help shape policy, and train junior staff. This role is ideal if you know securities products and ad rules cold and want a mix of analysis, writing, and some public speaking, with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: GPN Title, Inc.

Location: Rockville, MD (In person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $120,000/year

Handle title exams, underwriting, curative work, and real estate closings for a local title company. You’ll need 2+ years in land title, a JD, Maryland Bar, title insurance license, and notary; in return you get health coverage, 401(k) with match, PTO, and extra earning potential if you bring in new business.

Employer: FINRA

FINRA Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Rockville): $112,300 – $202,500/year

Dig into complex trading activity to spot market manipulation and rule violations under federal securities laws and FINRA rules. This is a senior surveillance role where you mentor others, work on new analytics tools, and travel as needed, backed by robust benefits and time-off programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.