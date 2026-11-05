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Rockville
💻 Rockville, MD IT Jobs – Multiple Roles From $56K to $188K+
5 days ago
Rockville’s tech scene is busy right now—federal, finance, and healthcare orgs are all hiring. If you’re in IT or software, there’s a solid mix of hands-on engineering, data, and support roles here.
Salesforce Architect
- Employer: Global Alliant Inc
- Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid / Remote options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design end-to-end Salesforce solutions, lead architecture reviews, and guide devs/admins for a federal client. US citizenship and ability to pass a federal background check are required.
Senior Data Center Engineer
- Employer: U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) via BioSpace
- Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid telecommute)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,633/year + standard company benefits
Own uptime and performance for USP’s enterprise data center, from VMware and SANs to hybrid cloud, containers, and HA clusters. Great fit if you have 7+ years in data centers and want a mission tied to global public health.
Product Specialist
- Employer: Speridian Technologies
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support SaaS product management for public sector tech: gather customer feedback, write user stories, help with releases, and back up Sales/Marketing. Ideal if you have 2+ years in product, BA, or customer success and want to grow into Product Manager.
IT Developer
- Employer: InQuest Technologies
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full‑stack web dev role using Node.js, React, PHP, MySQL, AWS, and modern JS. You’ll build and maintain apps, integrate REST APIs, and get exposure to AI/LLM-powered features in production systems.
Enterprise Data Analyst
- Employer: HJ Sims
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Firm-wide data role supporting investment banking and wealth management. You’ll manage enterprise datasets, build dashboards (Power BI/Tableau), and turn messy data into clear insights for senior leaders.
Lead .NET Developer
- Employer: NTT DATA North America
- Location: Rockville, MD (likely hybrid/onsite per client needs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,942 – $188,238 + benefits & potential incentives
Lead mission‑critical .NET Core / C# builds for federal clients, drive cloud modernization (Azure/AWS), and mentor a team. Best for senior engineers with 10+ years on Microsoft stack and 6+ years cloud.
Senior .NET Developer
- Employer: NTT DATA North America
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,480 – $159,720 + benefits & potential incentives
Hands-on C#, ASP.NET MVC, .NET Core work on large federal apps, plus Azure, CI/CD, and AI-assisted dev tools. Great if you have 6+ years .NET experience and want senior-level impact without full people management.
Mid-Level Software Engineer
- Employer: Tential Solutions (for a national financial regulator)
- Location: Rockville, MD (onsite interviews; project visibility across org)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Build a new Big Data + GenAI platform that ingests trade data and surfaces investigative insights. You’ll work with Java/Python, Spark, AWS, ETL pipelines, and microservices, with room to grow into broader technical ownership.
LAN Technician I, Day Shift, Information Technology
- Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $56,160 – $85,280/year + comprehensive benefits
Entry-level LAN/endpoint support role covering laptops, desktops, clinical devices, and onsite incident response. Good fit if you have or can get A+ certification and want stable hours in a healthcare setting.
LAN Technician II, Day Shift, Information Technology
- Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, on-call rotation)
- Salary: $62,400 – $97,760/year + comprehensive benefits
More advanced version of the LAN role, for techs with 2+ years enterprise endpoint support and A+ plus another desktop/mobile/network/server cert. You’ll handle deployments, device workflows, and work in a regulated HIPAA environment.
Workday Adaptive Planning Engineer
- Employer: KMM Technologies, Inc. (supporting FINRA)
- Location: Rockville, MD – Hybrid (3 days onsite/week)
- Type: Long-term Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Own Workday Adaptive Planning models and integrations with Workday Financials. Perfect if you have 3+ years hands-on Adaptive experience, strong FP&A knowledge, and like building planning models, reports, and data flows.
Senior Systems Administrator
- Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time, Senior-level
- Salary: $101,920 – $131,040/year + benefits
Lead Relativity archiving and workflows for a large federal legal/IT program. You’ll design archive/delete processes, manage technical teams, and support attorneys—ideal if you have 5+ years hands-on systems work and strong Relativity ARM experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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