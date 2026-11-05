💻 Rockville, MD IT Jobs – Multiple Roles From $56K to $188K+

Rockville’s tech scene is busy right now—federal, finance, and healthcare orgs are all hiring. If you’re in IT or software, there’s a solid mix of hands-on engineering, data, and support roles here.

Employer: Global Alliant Inc

Global Alliant Inc Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid / Remote options)

(Hybrid / Remote options) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design end-to-end Salesforce solutions, lead architecture reviews, and guide devs/admins for a federal client. US citizenship and ability to pass a federal background check are required.

Employer: U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) via BioSpace

via BioSpace Location: Rockville, MD (Hybrid telecommute)

(Hybrid telecommute) Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,633/year + standard company benefits

Own uptime and performance for USP’s enterprise data center, from VMware and SANs to hybrid cloud, containers, and HA clusters. Great fit if you have 7+ years in data centers and want a mission tied to global public health.

Employer: Speridian Technologies

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support SaaS product management for public sector tech: gather customer feedback, write user stories, help with releases, and back up Sales/Marketing. Ideal if you have 2+ years in product, BA, or customer success and want to grow into Product Manager.

Employer: InQuest Technologies

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full‑stack web dev role using Node.js, React, PHP, MySQL, AWS, and modern JS. You’ll build and maintain apps, integrate REST APIs, and get exposure to AI/LLM-powered features in production systems.

Employer: HJ Sims

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Firm-wide data role supporting investment banking and wealth management. You’ll manage enterprise datasets, build dashboards (Power BI/Tableau), and turn messy data into clear insights for senior leaders.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

Location: Rockville, MD (likely hybrid/onsite per client needs)

(likely hybrid/onsite per client needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,942 – $188,238 + benefits & potential incentives

Lead mission‑critical .NET Core / C# builds for federal clients, drive cloud modernization (Azure/AWS), and mentor a team. Best for senior engineers with 10+ years on Microsoft stack and 6+ years cloud.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,480 – $159,720 + benefits & potential incentives

Hands-on C#, ASP.NET MVC, .NET Core work on large federal apps, plus Azure, CI/CD, and AI-assisted dev tools. Great if you have 6+ years .NET experience and want senior-level impact without full people management.

Employer: Tential Solutions (for a national financial regulator)

(for a national financial regulator) Location: Rockville, MD (onsite interviews; project visibility across org)

(onsite interviews; project visibility across org) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Build a new Big Data + GenAI platform that ingests trade data and surfaces investigative insights. You’ll work with Java/Python, Spark, AWS, ETL pipelines, and microservices, with room to grow into broader technical ownership.

Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $56,160 – $85,280/year + comprehensive benefits

Entry-level LAN/endpoint support role covering laptops, desktops, clinical devices, and onsite incident response. Good fit if you have or can get A+ certification and want stable hours in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Adventist HealthCare – Shady Grove Medical Center

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, on-call rotation)

Salary: $62,400 – $97,760/year + comprehensive benefits

More advanced version of the LAN role, for techs with 2+ years enterprise endpoint support and A+ plus another desktop/mobile/network/server cert. You’ll handle deployments, device workflows, and work in a regulated HIPAA environment.

Employer: KMM Technologies, Inc. (supporting FINRA)

(supporting FINRA) Location: Rockville, MD – Hybrid (3 days onsite/week)

Type: Long-term Contract

Salary: Not listed

Own Workday Adaptive Planning models and integrations with Workday Financials. Perfect if you have 3+ years hands-on Adaptive experience, strong FP&A knowledge, and like building planning models, reports, and data flows.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior-level

Salary: $101,920 – $131,040/year + benefits

Lead Relativity archiving and workflows for a large federal legal/IT program. You’ll design archive/delete processes, manage technical teams, and support attorneys—ideal if you have 5+ years hands-on systems work and strong Relativity ARM experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.