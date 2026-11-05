🍽️ Rockville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rockville has a nice mix of school cafeteria and hotel roles right now. Good options if you like steady hours, working on your feet, and helping people eat well and feel welcome.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools – Lathrop E. Smith Center

Montgomery County Public Schools – Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time, 2.4 hrs/day, 10 months, evening shift (about 3:30–6:30 p.m., Mon–Thu)

(about 3:30–6:30 p.m., Mon–Thu) Pay: $20.65–$26.16/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: No benefits listed for this role

listed for this role Ad closes: 11/12/26

Help serve supper to students in the after-school program and support other schools with breakfast or lunch when the program is not running. Good fit if you want short, steady evening hours and don’t mind moderate physical work in a busy kitchen.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools – Wheaton Woods Elementary School

Montgomery County Public Schools – Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time, 5.5 hrs/day, 10 months, day shift (about 8:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)

(about 8:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.) Pay: $20.65–$26.16/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Ad closes: 11/12/26

Support the school meals program by helping prep food, serve students, and keep the kitchen clean. Great if you like school-day hours, want on-the-job training, and enjoy working around kids and staff.

(Note: This role is also posted on Indeed here: https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=1e8b357a3ddafd36 — same position, different site.)

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management (Hilton Washington DC/Rockville Hotel & Executive Meeting Center)

(Hilton Washington DC/Rockville Hotel & Executive Meeting Center) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour

Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability, life insurance, paid vacation/sick/holidays, Hilton hotel discounts, team member parking, daily team member meals

Clean and reset guest rooms, interact with guests, and keep standards high for a busy Hilton property. Good for someone who likes staying active, has an eye for detail, and wants full-time hours with solid hotel perks.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadlines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.