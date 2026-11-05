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🍽️ Rockville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Rockville has a nice mix of school cafeteria and hotel roles right now. Good options if you like steady hours, working on your feet, and helping people eat well and feel welcome.
Cafeteria Worker I – Lathrop E. Smith Center (Evenings)
- Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools – Lathrop E. Smith Center
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Part-time, 2.4 hrs/day, 10 months, evening shift (about 3:30–6:30 p.m., Mon–Thu)
- Pay: $20.65–$26.16/hour (based on experience)
- Benefits: No benefits listed for this role
- Ad closes: 11/12/26
Help serve supper to students in the after-school program and support other schools with breakfast or lunch when the program is not running. Good fit if you want short, steady evening hours and don’t mind moderate physical work in a busy kitchen.
Cafeteria Worker I – Wheaton Woods Elementary (Daytime)
- Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools – Wheaton Woods Elementary School
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Part-time, 5.5 hrs/day, 10 months, day shift (about 8:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)
- Pay: $20.65–$26.16/hour (based on experience)
- Ad closes: 11/12/26
Support the school meals program by helping prep food, serve students, and keep the kitchen clean. Great if you like school-day hours, want on-the-job training, and enjoy working around kids and staff.
(Note: This role is also posted on Indeed here: https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=1e8b357a3ddafd36 — same position, different site.)
Hotel Housekeeper (Room Attendant) – Hilton Washington DC/Rockville
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management (Hilton Washington DC/Rockville Hotel & Executive Meeting Center)
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour
- Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability, life insurance, paid vacation/sick/holidays, Hilton hotel discounts, team member parking, daily team member meals
Clean and reset guest rooms, interact with guests, and keep standards high for a busy Hilton property. Good for someone who likes staying active, has an eye for detail, and wants full-time hours with solid hotel perks.
If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadlines.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.