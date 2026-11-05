🎓 Rockville, MD Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rockville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to federal training work. Here are several roles where you can teach, support, and lead in different ways.

Employer: ContextGlobal Inc.

ContextGlobal Inc. Location: Rockville, MD / Montgomery County Public Schools

Type: Freelance (independent contractor), option for employment

Freelance (independent contractor), option for employment Pay: $45–$65 per hour, based on experience and certifications

Support Deaf and hard-of-hearing students, staff, and community members across MCPS. Great fit if you’re fluent in ASL and English, know Deaf culture, and want steady school-based assignments with direct deposit and tailored placements (no blast emails). Both certified and strong non-certified interpreters are welcome.

Employer: Adventure Theatre MTC

Location: Montgomery County Schools / Rockville, MD area

Type: Contract / Part-time (after-school)

Pay: Not listed

Teach musical theatre to kids as a Music Director, Director, or Choreographer in after-school programs. Ideal if you have a B.A./B.M./B.F.A. in Music Education or equivalent experience, 2–5 years of teaching, piano skills, and love helping students put on final performances. Apply by emailing your resume to lcarrierbaker@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

Employer: Bright Moon Childcare

Location: Rockville, MD 20850

Type: Full-time (32+ hours/week)

Pay: From $19.75/hour, higher with experience/credentials

Help launch a brand-new, family-owned infant classroom and build it from the ground up. You’ll plan activities, care for infants, and partner closely with families. Maryland OCC Infant Lead Teacher qualifications are required; perks include childcare discount, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and professional development support.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Rockville, MD (federal client: FDA)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $98,000–$163,000/year, plus potential bonus

Lead change management and training for major FDA system implementations. You’ll design and deliver training, manage project plans, brief executives, and mentor junior staff. Best for someone with 3+ years supporting federal clients, strong PowerPoint and project management skills, and the ability to obtain a Public Trust clearance. Comes with a robust benefits package (medical, 401(k), parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Rockville’s education and training jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.