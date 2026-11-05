🛒 Rockville, MD Retail & Customer Service: Multiple Local Openings

Rockville’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and banks are hiring at all levels, from cashiers to managers. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles here.

Employer: PSE Group (Pro Wood Finishes)

PSE Group (Pro Wood Finishes) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Run your own specialty coatings store serving pros and walk-in customers. Great fit if you’ve managed a busy retail/parts/paint location and like leading a team, handling inventory, and advising customers on wood stains and finishes.

Same role also listed via FAMIS – A PSE Group Company and Painters Supply & Equipment Co on Indeed.

Employer: Micro Center

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time / Seasonal (also hiring some full-time per description)

(also hiring some full-time per description) Pay: $17.50–$21.00/hour (commission included)

Help customers at checkout in a busy computer and electronics superstore. Good for tech fans who want flexible schedules, commission potential, store discounts, and a clear path to grow in retail.

Same job also posted on Indeed with the same details.

Employer: Ross Dress for Less

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command at a busy off-price fashion store—lead the team, manage scheduling, payroll, merchandising, and customer service. Ideal if you have 2+ years of retail management and like a fast-paced, hands-on environment.

Employer: European Wax Center (Artemis Wax-owned)

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk sales team and guest experience at a busy waxing studio. Great for sales-focused leaders who enjoy coaching a team, hitting membership/package goals, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Truist

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week) , Saturday required

, Pay: $22.00–$26.00/hour + incentive pay

Blend teller work with sales—handle transactions, teach customers digital banking, and make outbound calls to support relationships. Good for someone with cash-handling and customer service experience who wants solid bank benefits in a part-time role.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.84–$39.74/hour

Use your Spanish and English skills to build long-term banking relationships—open accounts, do needs-based conversations, and proactively reach out to customers. Great if you have retail sales or call center experience and want a higher-paying, client-facing bank role.

Employer: RH (Restoration Hardware)

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes at a luxury home outlet—receive shipments, organize the stockroom, and move furniture to the sales floor. Best for someone who’s detail-oriented, comfortable with heavy lifting, and likes a physical, fast-paced job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; seasonal and customer-facing jobs in Rockville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.