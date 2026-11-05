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Rockville
🤝 Rockville MD Community & Social Services Jobs, Multiple Roles $55K–$80K+
5 days ago
Rockville has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, from kids and families to neighbors facing housing challenges.
Below are several community and social service roles you can scan fast and click through if one feels right.
Child and Family Therapist
- Employer: Growing Minds Center for Child and Family Therapy
- Location: Rockville, MD (in person)
- Salary: From $80,000/year
- Type: Full-time (W-2)
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off
This role is all about therapy with children, teens, and families using play and evidence-based approaches. You’ll join a collaborative, neuro-affirming, LGBTQIA+–affirming, culturally responsive team with strong support for professional growth.
Housing Case Manager
- Employer: Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Salary: Around $55,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Work with adults experiencing homelessness using Housing First and trauma-informed care. You’ll manage a caseload, help people move into permanent housing (often within 30 days), and coordinate services like health care, benefits, and life-skills support.
Internship 2027 (Masters Level) Mental Health Counseling/Social Work Fieldwork
- Employer: Sheppard Pratt
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, field placement (Masters-level)
Designed for advanced-year MSW or Mental Health Counseling students, this internship offers 2–3 days per week of hands-on experience. You’ll co-lead group therapy, carry a small caseload, and get weekly clinical supervision in a fast-paced school setting.
Residential Program Manager (IDD Services – Youth)
- Employer: Community Options, Inc.
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Salary: Starting at $55,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid holidays (incl. birthday), generous PTO, 403(b), discounts
Lead a team supporting youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities in residential programs. You’ll manage staff schedules, oversee care plans and documentation, and stay on top of health, safety, and day-to-day operations.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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