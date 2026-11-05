📋 Rockville, MD Admin Jobs with Multiple Healthcare Front Desk Roles

Rockville’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in medical and wellness offices. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Behavioral Framework

Behavioral Framework Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year

Language: Spanish required

This is the front desk hub for an autism care organization. You’ll handle calls, visitors, mail, and general office support while using your Spanish every day.

Employer: HUB International

HUB International Location: Rockville / Ellicott City, MD (hybrid from Ellicott City office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.21–$33.33/hour

Support insurance producers by organizing new business files, tracking submissions, and gathering info from online sources. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like checklists, and want a path to grow in commercial insurance.

Employer: Quality Primary Care

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Be the first smile patients see at a primary care clinic. You’ll greet patients, manage appointments, handle calls, work with EHR systems, and support a busy medical team.

Employer: Kaizo Health

Location: 827E Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$25+/hour (hourly + monthly bonuses)

Split your time between front desk work and hands‑on patient support in a chiropractic/wellness clinic. No prior experience with their tech needed—they’ll train you and offer benefits.

Employer: Chosen Family Dentistry

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Join a small, supportive dental team where attitude matters as much as experience. You’ll greet patients, schedule, help with insurance verification, and keep the front office running smoothly.

Employer: Adventist HealthCare

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM)

Pay: $20.07–$26.92/hour

Handle patient registration, insurance verification, and payments for a urology practice. Comes with strong benefits, non‑rotating shifts, and the stability of a large healthcare system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person with solid people skills and reliability.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.