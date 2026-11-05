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Rockville
📋 Rockville, MD Admin Jobs with Multiple Healthcare Front Desk Roles
5 days ago
Rockville’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in medical and wellness offices. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, this week has some solid options.
Bilingual Corporate Receptionist
- Employer: Behavioral Framework
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year
- Language: Spanish required
This is the front desk hub for an autism care organization. You’ll handle calls, visitors, mail, and general office support while using your Spanish every day.
Associate Placement Specialist, Commercial Insurance (Hybrid Potential)
- Employer: HUB International
- Location: Rockville / Ellicott City, MD (hybrid from Ellicott City office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28.21–$33.33/hour
Support insurance producers by organizing new business files, tracking submissions, and gathering info from online sources. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like checklists, and want a path to grow in commercial insurance.
Receptionist
- Employer: Quality Primary Care
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Be the first smile patients see at a primary care clinic. You’ll greet patients, manage appointments, handle calls, work with EHR systems, and support a busy medical team.
Front Desk & Patient Care Associate (Chiropractic / Wellness)
- Employer: Kaizo Health
- Location: 827E Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50–$25+/hour (hourly + monthly bonuses)
Split your time between front desk work and hands‑on patient support in a chiropractic/wellness clinic. No prior experience with their tech needed—they’ll train you and offer benefits.
Dental Front Desk Receptionist – Friendly, Team-Oriented Office
- Employer: Chosen Family Dentistry
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour
Join a small, supportive dental team where attitude matters as much as experience. You’ll greet patients, schedule, help with insurance verification, and keep the front office running smoothly.
Patient Access Registrar (PAR), Day Shift, Adventist Medical Group Urology
- Employer: Adventist HealthCare
- Location: Rockville, MD
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM)
- Pay: $20.07–$26.92/hour
Handle patient registration, insurance verification, and payments for a urology practice. Comes with strong benefits, non‑rotating shifts, and the stability of a large healthcare system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person with solid people skills and reliability.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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