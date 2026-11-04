🍽️ Rockville Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Rockville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from cozy salons to concert halls and senior living. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and creating great experiences.

Employer: Molly Tea Rockville (Genki Wagyu Shabu House)

Molly Tea Rockville (Genki Wagyu Shabu House) Location: Rockville, MD

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: From $16.00/hour

Upscale Japanese hot pot spot where you run the bar program, mix handcrafted cocktails, and help guests choose sake and wine. Good fit if you have at least a year of bartending in a busy restaurant or lounge and enjoy a fast, polished environment.

Employer: Strathmore

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house leadership role at a major arts venue, overseeing ushers, helping patrons, and handling opening/closing for events. Expect mostly nights and weekends, plus some days, with a focus on customer service, problem-solving, and keeping guests safe and comfortable.

Employer: POSH NAIL SALON & SPA

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: $25.68–$30.93/hour

Hands-on role doing manicures, pedicures, gel, acrylics, and extensions while keeping strict sanitation standards. Comes with a flexible schedule, free parking, and professional development help, plus chances to earn more through product recommendations.

Employer: National Lutheran Communities & Services – The Village at Rockville

Location: Rockville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour

Cook for a senior living community, preparing meals that follow set menus and dietary needs while keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, discounted meals, and more, with shifts available across mornings, afternoons, and evenings.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person or adjusting hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.