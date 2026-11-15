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🐶 Playful, Wise & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rockport
Rockport has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Each one below is looking for a safe, loving home through Aransas County Animal Care Services.
TH Puppy 6 / Cinderella
- Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202
Cinderella is a young shepherd mix pup with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, she could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Cinderella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Computer
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202
Computer is a young Lab mix, a great age for learning new things and bonding with her people. If you enjoy walks, games, and training, she may be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Computer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laptop
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202
Laptop is a young terrier mix who’s ready for a fresh start. Terriers are often smart and active, so he may enjoy an engaged home that likes to play and explore.
👉 Meet Laptop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ink
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202
Ink is a young Australian Cattle Dog, a breed known for energy and focus. He’ll likely do best with an active person or family who can give him exercise and mental work.
👉 Meet Ink and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harvey
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202
Harvey is a senior shepherd mix who deserves a soft place to land. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, he could be a calm and grateful companion.
👉 Meet Harvey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Rockport pups. Call Aransas County Animal Care Services at (361) 790-5589 ext.7202 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.