Rockport has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Each one below is looking for a safe, loving home through Aransas County Animal Care Services.

Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium)

Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202

Cinderella is a young shepherd mix pup with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, she could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Cinderella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202

Computer is a young Lab mix, a great age for learning new things and bonding with her people. If you enjoy walks, games, and training, she may be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Computer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202

Laptop is a young terrier mix who’s ready for a fresh start. Terriers are often smart and active, so he may enjoy an engaged home that likes to play and explore.

👉 Meet Laptop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young

Gender: Male

Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202

Ink is a young Australian Cattle Dog, a breed known for energy and focus. He’ll likely do best with an active person or family who can give him exercise and mental work.

👉 Meet Ink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Shelter: Aransas County Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 790-5589 ext.7202

Harvey is a senior shepherd mix who deserves a soft place to land. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, he could be a calm and grateful companion.

👉 Meet Harvey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Rockport pups. Call Aransas County Animal Care Services at (361) 790-5589 ext.7202 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.