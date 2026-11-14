Rockport’s hospital is busy and paying well for imaging pros right now. If you’re a CT Tech who likes ocean views and solid weekly pay, these travel contracts are worth a look.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Full-time, Travel

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

13 weeks, , Pay: $2,566 per week (based on 36 hrs)

Higher weekly rate plus a travel‑nurse–founded agency that focuses on strong pay packages and 24/7 support. Good pick if you want top dollar and a “family feel” agency.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Listed as Internship , functionally Travel

Listed as , functionally Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

13 weeks, , Pay: $2,561 per week (based on 36 hrs)

Comes with holiday pay, weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life & disability, and referral bonuses. Nice fit if you want strong benefits and a recruiter‑heavy support model.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Listed as Internship , functionally Travel

Listed as , functionally Schedule: Starts 11/14/2026 , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

Starts , 13 weeks, , Pay: $2,542 per week (based on 36 hrs)

RN‑founded, woman‑owned agency with 25+ years in travel staffing. Good option if you like planning ahead and want a long‑standing, nationwide agency behind you.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply or save it before it disappears.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.