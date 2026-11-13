Rockport’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with MaineHealth hiring across support, therapy, and surgery. If you want coastal views with your clinical work, these are worth a look.

Employer: MaineHealth (Pen Bay Hospital)

MaineHealth (Pen Bay Hospital) Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hours/week)

Full-time, day shift (40 hours/week) Pay: $19.87–$23.75/hour

Great fit if you’re early in your healthcare career and like fast-paced clinic work. You’ll support the care team with daily patient tasks in a family medicine setting; BLS is required (or within 30 days), and prior medical office experience is helpful but not required.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Rockport & Belfast, ME (Pen Bay & Waldo Hospitals)

(Pen Bay & Waldo Hospitals) Type: Per diem, BC/BE General Surgeon

Per diem, BC/BE General Surgeon Pay: $247–$291/hour

Broad-spectrum general surgery across two coastal hospitals, with a mix of OR, clinic, endoscopy, and acute care. This role offers a 4-day work week, strong referral network, and the chance to shape a growing regional surgery program while enjoying Midcoast Maine lifestyle.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Likely full-time (professional clinical role)

Likely full-time (professional clinical role) Pay: $77,147–$104,353/year

You’ll evaluate and treat patients with illness, injury, or disability, building individual treatment plans and working closely with families and an interdisciplinary team. Ideal if you’re a licensed OT looking for stable pay, strong benefits, and a supportive system setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—MaineHealth often has related openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.