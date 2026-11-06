🏥 Rockport, Maine Healthcare Gigs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Rockport is buzzing with travel imaging jobs right now, especially for CT and MRI techs. If you’re up for a 13-week contract on the coast, these paychecks are strong.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: CT Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

CT Technologist (Allied Health Professional) Start: 11/30/2026

This role is all about running CT scanners, positioning patients, and taking histories while they’re prepped for exams. Good fit if you like night shifts and want national-agency support and experience.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr evenings

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional) Start: 11/30/2026

Evening MRI slot with steady 40-hour weeks, focused on patient prep, positioning, and quality imaging. Great if you prefer evenings over overnights and want consistent hours.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Full-time Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: CT Technologist

CT Technologist Start: ASAP

Day-shift CT contract with a clear pay range and chance to extend. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses—nice if you want strong benefits plus coastal living.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: CT Technologist

High-paying CT days with weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you’ve got solid CT experience and want a recruiter-focused, “travel-first” agency.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 3x12s days (06:00–19:30)

, 13 weeks, Specialty: CT Tech (Radiology/Cardiology)

CT Tech (Radiology/Cardiology) Start: 11/23/2026

Aya offers strong weekly pay, day-one premium benefits, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, CEUs, and sick time. Good pick if you like big-agency perks and an 81-bed acute care setting.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: CT Technologist

One of the higher-paying CT options with guaranteed hours and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match. Nice if you want max pay plus a recruiter who sticks with you.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, 13 weeks, , Specialty: CT Technologist

Local-only CT contract with $69/hr, day-one health insurance, PTO that starts right away, and a $600 travel bonus. Great if you’re nearby and want to stay local but still earn travel-style money.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and reach out to a recruiter while the role’s still hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.