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Rockport
🏥 Rockport, Maine Healthcare Gigs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
8 days ago
Rockport is buzzing with travel imaging jobs right now, especially for CT and MRI techs. If you’re up for a 13-week contract on the coast, these paychecks are strong.
Travel CT Tech – $2,524/week, Nights
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Specialty: CT Technologist (Allied Health Professional)
- Start: 11/30/2026
This role is all about running CT scanners, positioning patients, and taking histories while they’re prepped for exams. Good fit if you like night shifts and want national-agency support and experience.
Travel MRI Tech – $2,675/week, Evenings
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr evenings
- Specialty: MRI Technologist (Allied Health Professional)
- Start: 11/30/2026
Evening MRI slot with steady 40-hour weeks, focused on patient prep, positioning, and quality imaging. Great if you prefer evenings over overnights and want consistent hours.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,128–$2,348/week, Days
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Specialty: CT Technologist
- Start: ASAP
Day-shift CT contract with a clear pay range and chance to extend. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses—nice if you want strong benefits plus coastal living.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,813/week, Days
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Specialty: CT Technologist
High-paying CT days with weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you’ve got solid CT experience and want a recruiter-focused, “travel-first” agency.
Travel CT Tech – $2,487–$2,685/week, Days
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 3x12s days (06:00–19:30)
- Specialty: CT Tech (Radiology/Cardiology)
- Start: 11/23/2026
Aya offers strong weekly pay, day-one premium benefits, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, CEUs, and sick time. Good pick if you like big-agency perks and an 81-bed acute care setting.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,891/week, Days
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Specialty: CT Technologist
One of the higher-paying CT options with guaranteed hours and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match. Nice if you want max pay plus a recruiter who sticks with you.
Local Contract CT Technologist – $69/hour, Days
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Specialty: CT Technologist
Local-only CT contract with $69/hr, day-one health insurance, PTO that starts right away, and a $600 travel bonus. Great if you’re nearby and want to stay local but still earn travel-style money.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and reach out to a recruiter while the role’s still hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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