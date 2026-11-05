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🍽️ Rockport, ME Resort Hiring Multiple Kitchen & Dining Staff
Rockport’s resort scene is busy, and Samoset is staffing up. If you like fast-paced work with ocean views and solid benefits, these are worth a look.
Steward / Kitchen Helper – Samoset Resort
- Employer: Samoset Resort
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the heart of the kitchen running: washing dishes, organizing, and helping with deliveries. Comes with resort-style perks like health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), free shift meals, parking, and hotel/restaurant discounts.
Line Cook – Samoset Resort
- Employer: Samoset Resort
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Based on experience
Hands-on cooking role: set up your station, cook to spec, keep things clean and organized, and help with inventory. Good fit if you already have prep or line cook experience and want strong benefits plus free meals and resort discounts.
Food Runner – Samoset Resort
- Employer: Samoset Resort
- Location: Rockport, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like to move: you’ll run food to tables, help garnish plates, and keep the expo station stocked and clean. You still get the full resort benefits package, including health insurance, 401(k), free shift meals, and hotel/restaurant discounts.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while the season is still hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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