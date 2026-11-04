🍽️ Rockport, ME Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

Rockport’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level kitchen work and higher-responsibility chef roles.

Employer: Bleecker & Greer

Bleecker & Greer Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training

Great fit if you want to start a culinary career with no prior kitchen experience. You’ll handle dishwashing and prep in a butcher shop–café that values work/life balance and has a track record of promoting dishwashers into pastry, line cook, and butcher roles.

Employer: Samoset Resort

Samoset Resort Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), free parking, free meal each shift, 25% resort outlet discount, hotel discounts, friends & family discount

Lead hot food for the restaurant and banquets, manage and train kitchen staff, and help design special menus and plating. Best for someone with 7+ years’ experience and 1–2 years in kitchen management who’s ready for a busy resort environment.

Employer: Samoset Resort

Samoset Resort Location: Rockport, ME

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), free parking, free meal each shift, 25% resort outlet discount, hotel discounts, friends & family discount

Hands-on back-of-house role keeping the kitchen running: dishwashing, organizing, floors, trash, and helping store deliveries. Good entry point if you’re new to kitchens but can handle long shifts, weekends, evenings, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.