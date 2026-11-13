🏛️ The Rockport School Committee will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 pm in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School Street.

They will start with introductions, approve October 21, 2026 minutes, take public comment, review correspondence, accept any donations, handle personnel items, and share good news in a “Share the Success” segment.

For unfinished business, they’ll get a Policy Subcommittee update. This includes discussion of “An Act Regarding Free Expression (Freedom to Read Law)”, related policy changes suggested by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC), and a first reading of three library-related policies: IJL (Library Materials Selection and Adoption), IJLA (Library Resources), and IJLA-R (Reconsideration of Library Materials).

Under new business, they plan to consider appointing a School Committee Grievance Officer, review Executive Office of Education Fair Share Earmarks for FY27, get an update on RES Math at Home Night, hear an overview of the 2026 Youth Health Survey, and get an update on RMHS vape detectors. They’ll also review the recent MASC/MASS Annual Conference.

In the finance section, they’ll receive an FY27 Q1 financial update, then move to general School Committee discussion and adjourn.

The notice was filed by Superintendent Dr. Mark W. Branco and time-stamped by the Town Clerk at 2:45 pm on November 13, 2026.