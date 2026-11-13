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Rocklin
Rocklin Tree Lighting at Quarry Park Dec. 5
9 days ago
The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2026 Rocklin Tree Lighting at Quarry Park on December 5 from 4–7 PM. The free event will feature holiday shopping from Rocklin businesses, food trucks, family activities, Santa’s arrival, and the annual tree lighting.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce
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